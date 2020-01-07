Prioritize your wife above these people:

Husbands should keep their wives a priority over these 5 people for a healthy marriage

1. Your kids

Yup, your kids. Now, before you get angry, hear us out first.

Why should you prioritize your wife before your kids? Because building a healthy relationship with your wife can directly translate to having a healthy relationship with your kids. If your kids see that their parents are loving, caring, and respect each other, they'll follow your example in their own relationships.

Of course, prioritizing your wife above your kids should happen on a case-to-case basis, as sometimes your kids' needs might be more important than your wife's needs. But as a rule of thumb, focus on your wife and your relationship first, and good things will follow.

2. Imaginary women

Now, it's totally fine to admire actresses or celebrities. However, when your admiration goes to the point that you're imagining them when you're being intimate with your wife, then you have a problem on your hands.

You don't need to look at other women to get 'in the mood.' Plus, if you're too obsessed with beautiful celebrities, you'll start to compare their beauty with your wife. Just look at your beautiful, and loving wife, and she'll be all you need in life.

3. Other women

This is self-explanatory. You should never put other women before your wife, even if there's no hidden meaning. Your wife should always be the number 1 woman in your life, and she should always be the woman to trump all other women.

4. Your in-laws

If there's a disagreement between your wife and your in-laws, you should always side with your wife. Why? Because she's your wife. But seriously, relationships with your in-laws are sometimes hit and miss, and you don't always have to have a 100% perfect relationship with them.

Your marriage, however, that's a different matter, as it's important to strive towards having a deeper bond with your wife and making your relationship stronger.

5. Your friends

Your friends are important of course. But when you get married, your priorities change, and your life does a complete turnaround. Sometimes, your relationship with your friends might also suffer, no matter how long you've been together.

But think of it this way, if they really are your true friends, then they should understand that your wife always comes first, but it doesn't mean that you've already forgotten about them and the fun times you've had together.

Source: familyshare.com

This article is republished with permission from the Asianparent Singapore

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com