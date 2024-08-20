7 ways women tests men for suitability

Consistency is a cornerstone of trust and reliability in a relationship. Women might test how consistent a man is in his words and actions. For example, if he promises to call at a specific time, does he follow through? This test isn’t about nitpicking but rather observing if a man can be dependable and consistent over time, which is crucial for building a secure relationship.

2. Stress Response Evaluation

Life is not without its challenges, and how one handles stress or conflict is incredibly telling. Women may create scenarios where the ability of their partner to handle stress is tested. This could be through discussions about sensitive topics or scenarios that involve quick decision-making. The key here is not the stress itself but how he manages and communicates during stressful situations, which speaks volumes about his emotional intelligence and compatibility as a partner.

3. Social Compatibility

Social settings provide a wealth of information about a person's character and how they treat others. Women may watch how their partners interact with different people, such as waitstaff, friends, or family. They pay attention to whether their partner is respectful, kind, and considerate to everyone, regardless of the context. This test helps women discern the true social demeanor of their partners, which is crucial for envisioning a future together.

4. Interest and Investment Test

Engagement in a relationship is critical. Women often test how interested and invested a man is by observing how much effort he puts into learning about her, remembering details she shares about her preferences and experiences, and showing genuine interest in her life and ambitions. This level of engagement typically reflects his willingness to be part of a mutually supportive and caring relationship.

5. Compatibility with Future Goals

Long-term relationships require alignment in life goals and ambitions. Women might bring up discussions about future aspirations to test whether their partner’s plans align with theirs. This could include conversations about career paths, family planning, or personal growth aspirations. How a man responds to these discussions can indicate whether he is open to a committed future that includes joint planning and goal setting.

Women might assess how a man handles jealousy and trust issues

A black couple Pulse Live Kenya

6. Jealousy and Trust Examination

Trust is the foundation of every healthy relationship. Women might assess how a man handles jealousy and trust issues. This involves observing whether he respects her space, privacy, and independence. Overly jealous or controlling behaviors can be red flags, indicating potential problems with trust and respect in the relationship.

7. Problem-Solving Skills

Life together means facing problems together. Women may test problem-solving skills by seeing how their partner reacts to minor inconveniences or larger obstacles. Does he approach problems constructively, or does he shut down? A partner’s approach to solving problems can show how he will handle relationship hurdles in the future.

Understanding these tests can provide men with insights into how women gauge a potential partner’s suitability for a long-term relationship. For women, these tests are not about setting traps but about seeking a partner who will share in life’s journey with respect, love, and mutual growth. Recognizing and respecting these tests can lead to a deeper understanding and stronger relationships.

Whether you're just starting a new relationship or trying to deepen an existing one, recognizing these dynamics can play a crucial role in building a lasting connection. Remember, communication about expectations and boundaries is key in any relationship and can often clear misunderstandings about these so-called tests.