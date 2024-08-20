ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

7 ways women tests men for suitability

Samson Waswa

When it comes to relationships, understanding one another's intentions and compatibility is crucial for a long-lasting bond. Women often employ various subtle tests to gauge their partner’s suitability for a long-term relationship. These tests, whether conscious or subconscious, help women determine if their partner aligns with their values, goals, and relationship expectations. In this article, we explore common ways women test men, ensuring you gain insights that enhance your understanding of relationship dynamics.

Women often employ various subtle tests to gauge their partner’s suitability
Women often employ various subtle tests to gauge their partner’s suitability

Recommended articles

Consistency is a cornerstone of trust and reliability in a relationship. Women might test how consistent a man is in his words and actions. For example, if he promises to call at a specific time, does he follow through? This test isn’t about nitpicking but rather observing if a man can be dependable and consistent over time, which is crucial for building a secure relationship.

For women, these tests are not about setting traps
For women, these tests are not about setting traps pulse uganda

Read: Ladies: 8 things that will make men notice you in seconds

ADVERTISEMENT

Life is not without its challenges, and how one handles stress or conflict is incredibly telling. Women may create scenarios where the ability of their partner to handle stress is tested. This could be through discussions about sensitive topics or scenarios that involve quick decision-making. The key here is not the stress itself but how he manages and communicates during stressful situations, which speaks volumes about his emotional intelligence and compatibility as a partner.

Social settings provide a wealth of information about a person's character and how they treat others. Women may watch how their partners interact with different people, such as waitstaff, friends, or family. They pay attention to whether their partner is respectful, kind, and considerate to everyone, regardless of the context. This test helps women discern the true social demeanor of their partners, which is crucial for envisioning a future together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Engagement in a relationship is critical. Women often test how interested and invested a man is by observing how much effort he puts into learning about her, remembering details she shares about her preferences and experiences, and showing genuine interest in her life and ambitions. This level of engagement typically reflects his willingness to be part of a mutually supportive and caring relationship.

Long-term relationships require alignment in life goals and ambitions. Women might bring up discussions about future aspirations to test whether their partner’s plans align with theirs. This could include conversations about career paths, family planning, or personal growth aspirations. How a man responds to these discussions can indicate whether he is open to a committed future that includes joint planning and goal setting.

Women might assess how a man handles jealousy and trust issues

A black couple
A black couple A black couple Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Trust is the foundation of every healthy relationship. Women might assess how a man handles jealousy and trust issues. This involves observing whether he respects her space, privacy, and independence. Overly jealous or controlling behaviors can be red flags, indicating potential problems with trust and respect in the relationship.

Life together means facing problems together. Women may test problem-solving skills by seeing how their partner reacts to minor inconveniences or larger obstacles. Does he approach problems constructively, or does he shut down? A partner’s approach to solving problems can show how he will handle relationship hurdles in the future.

Understanding these tests can provide men with insights into how women gauge a potential partner’s suitability for a long-term relationship. For women, these tests are not about setting traps but about seeking a partner who will share in life’s journey with respect, love, and mutual growth. Recognizing and respecting these tests can lead to a deeper understanding and stronger relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you're just starting a new relationship or trying to deepen an existing one, recognizing these dynamics can play a crucial role in building a lasting connection. Remember, communication about expectations and boundaries is key in any relationship and can often clear misunderstandings about these so-called tests.

This content is generated by an AI model and verified by the writer

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 ways women tests men for suitability

7 ways women tests men for suitability

Here are 4 months with the most birthdays

Here are 4 months with the most birthdays

Here’s why you’re always hungry, even after eating

Here’s why you’re always hungry, even after eating

Skip long fuel queues: 5 countries with the most petrol stations

Skip long fuel queues: 5 countries with the most petrol stations

How to tell the difference between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes

How to tell the difference between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes

How to heal from relationship trauma

How to heal from relationship trauma

4 signs it's time to take your braids off

4 signs it's time to take your braids off

3 ways to relieve your eyes after long screen time

3 ways to relieve your eyes after long screen time

Showmax, Domino’s Pizza partner to offer entertainment, pizza pairing deal in Nigeria

Showmax, Domino’s Pizza partner to offer entertainment, pizza pairing deal in Nigeria

5 things you don't know about Wisdom Kaye - Nigerian-born viral fashion content creator

5 things you don't know about Wisdom Kaye - Nigerian-born viral fashion content creator

Why your belch smells like rotten egg and what to do about it

Why your belch smells like rotten egg and what to do about it

What to know about the world’s first vagina museum

What to know about the world’s first vagina museum

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wedding rings

4 things it could mean if your partner suddenly stops wearing their ring

Couple not talking

Has your girlfriend gone distant? Here are 6 ways to win her back

questions that start fights in marriages [Adobe Stock]

5 questions that start fights in marriages

An AI-generated image of A warm and romantic scene of an African young couple on a date in a cozy café

Ladies: 8 things that will make men notice you in seconds