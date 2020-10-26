QUIZ: How would you perform as a Nigerian politician?
Naija politicians are special species. Would you fit into this league of extraordinary gentlemen?
When do you think your politics career will kick off?
In your 30's
In your 40's
In your 50's
In your 60's
How deeply do you love?
25%
50%
75%
100%
Do you still have friends from 5 years ago?
A few
Many
None
I've never liked keeping friends
Where would you be in 8 years time?
In Nigeria
Outside Nigeria
I don't know
None of yuor business
Which one is your talent?
Singing
Dancing
Acting
Finding lost items against all odds
You won't be the typical Nigerian politician. You'll be a problem solver and care giver to your constituents. But you probably won't last in politics because the corrupt internal structures would kick against you. Sorry.
You'd go in with good intentions but the corruption and anyhowness of the political system will quickly consume you. It'll take a little time but you'll fit right in. It's OK to be ashamed of yourself when this happens.
You intend to eat a large portion of the National cake, redistribute national wealth for you and yours. You'll feel right at home as a present-day Nigerian politician. But that's not what the country needs now. Fix up and be a better person.
If you become a Nigerian politician right now, you'll fit perfectly into the existing structure of looting, disregard for the populace and everything wrong with the system. It's time to change your mindset. Nigeria deserves better.
