Life gets in the way of your sexual needs and satisfaction when you are married and have a lot of responsibilities to attend to.

Often times, couples have been deep in married life before finding out that care of kids, job responsibilities, deadlines and all other stuff could be choking and may leave little or no space for exploring your sexual privileges as you used to before things got hectic.

When you find yourself in this fix and need a way out, it may be really wise to turn to scheduled sex. And here’s a good way to go about it:

1. Set the mood early

Ahead of your date, you can sext with your partner, so as to set the mood before the time actually comes. "Tell your partner what you are most looking forward to and flirt and tease them leading up to the fun," says Shannon Chavez, a certified clinical sexologist.

"Even when you schedule sex, the buildup and anticipation can be fun and exciting," she says.

2. Initiate

"You can do this together by planning time to engage in sexual activity with each other and writing it in pen in your datebook."

"It is important for couples to make a conscious effort to engage in sexual activity," adds Chavez.

ALSO READ: Celibate or not, you should talk about sex in your relationship

3. Set an intention, not a goal

Leave things to chances. Decide to get intimate on the set date, but keep your options open for the night. That way, you leave the door open to pleasant surprises.

Don't go into your sex date with a specific goal, like, "tonight we are going to have amazing oral sex," because that can lead to performance anxiety or feelings of work and obligation, Dr. Chavez says. "I would suggest having a setting in mind and intention around connection and play with a partner," she says. Maybe you go in with the broad aim to explore new territories, for example. "Focus more on making time together that is free of distractions, stress, and other barriers, so you can be more receptive to pleasure with your partner," she says.

4. How about a plan?

Every date needs a plan, and Dr. Chavez suggests creating a menu with erotic items. "These items are ideas and activities that can be enjoyed together that are sensual and sexual."