By doing this, you are giving your relationship the opportunity to grow without being killed off by doubts.

How to trust in a relationship

1. Talk

Communication allows for clarification. Doubts will always creep up, whether from your partner or from your own actions, and you will need to talk about it to make sure everyone is clear about what is going on.

Communication will have to be a face to face thing, so schedule a time to talk rather than text or put through a phone call.

2. How to trust in a relationship: be trustworthy

Are you open? Are your actions or inactions causing your partner to lose trust in your relationship?

You will have to make sure your partner doesn’t have any reason to suspect something is going on with you that they don’t know about. If you want to know how to trust in a relationship, openness is one of the ways you can achieve that.

It’s totally fine if you need to make a few phone calls in private, but distrust could grow in your relationship if this happens all the time.

3. Don’t practice promise and fail

No matter how insignificant it is, if you make a promise, you should make sure to always fulfill it. You will not truly master how to trust in a relationship if your partner starts to notice that your words are not always backed by action.

Sometimes life may get in the way of plans, and if you ever find yourself not being able to commit to a prior plan, remember to call ahead of time to reschedule. Make your word your bond!

4. Some things will need to stay between the both of you

How would you feel if you confided in your partner about something that makes you feel ashamed and vulnerable, and then find out that they had spread this secret to other people? You’d feel hurt and betrayed, of course.

Know how to trust in a relationship is about understanding that some secrets will just have to stay within the family. Anything said in confidence should not be repeated to outsiders.

5. Make your relationship a judgment-free zone

You have to be able to talk to your person with the full assurance that they will not judge you harshly. This will require open mindedness on both sides. Do they have a past that they are ashamed of? Is there something going on in their lives that gets them embarrassed? The point is that knowing how to trust in a relationship takes work.

6. How to trust in a relationship: Offer support

The relationship will grow and trust will thrive when you strive to provide unwavering support to each other. Once you have learned not to judge too harshly, the natural next step should be providing them with support. Knowing that you are solidly behind them will allow them to take risks and make bold moves without the fear of failure.

7. Trust will die once secrets are uncovered

There may be things in your past that still cause you pain and embarrassment, and it may seem like opening up about these things will end your relationship. If this is your situation, your fear is totally valid. However, if they leave you because of past mistakes or hurts, then were they ever meant for you?

We have shown you fool-proof tips on how to trust in a relationship. Feel free to apply this to your situation and watch things turn around for you.

This article was first published on AfriciaParent.com