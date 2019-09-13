It is quite difficult to be in a relationship without the thought of commitment crawling up your mind somewhere down the line.

Particularly when you get to a certain age [differs from person to person], you begin to think more in terms of long-term and relationships may no longer be the ‘fun’ ‘chill’ things you used to see them as before. You get more intentional about who you get with, and pay more attention to whether you both have the same ideas of where the relationship should go, and how quickly it should progress to that mutually-desired goal.

'Commmitment? I'm sorry I want none of that... yet'

Because people arrive at this stage of commitment at different points of their lives though, it becomes possible for two people who are into each other to have different ideas and goals and intentions for the relationship.

When you have to clear the air about your intention for a [budding] relationship you have with someone, it makes sense to do it early, kindly and also as unambiguously as possible, according to Noelle Cordeaux, CEO of JNI coaching in a chat with Elite Daily.

Telling that person, “I’m not ready to do this because…” is much kinder than saying, “I suppose we can be official.”

It can be difficult to let the person you’re feeling know that you aren’t ready to take the leap into exclusive territory yet so the commitment conversation should not be rushed.

If it’s time you need before making that commitment, let them know and take as much of it as you need.

Don't feel pressured to give in to something you are unprepared for.

Don’t feel rushed to say “yes” out of fear of losing the person, but it will be important to clearly communicate where you are emotionally in terms of the relationship.

“Communication and negotiation might not sound sexy early on, but [they] can be life-saving in the long run,” says Alessandra Conti, an American celebrity matchmaker.

And letting your boo know you’re not quite there gives them a choice to make a decision too. If they are okay with waiting it out, great! But if the need commitment right now, it’s okay to free them to move on to get what they want – and you may just have to be OK with that as well.