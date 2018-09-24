How to stay connected with your boo while planning a wedding

news

In a large society like Nigeria where there is an extra delight in huge wedding parties, having professionals to handle the numerous planning needs of brides, grooms and every other thing that's needed to make weddings memorable has long been a big deal.

Such is the bloom in the industry that there has been an increase in the number of people who cater to these pre-wedding and wedding needs, as well as the expertise and professionalism of those who now occupy the multi-million naira industry.

Phoebe Dami-Asolo is one of these professional wedding planners. A young woman who herself got married in December 2016, Phoebe is now buoyed by her wedding planning experiences and is using it to inform and further educate brides-to-be on how to make their wedding planning process fun as opposed to being stressful.

After having helped over a 100 brides to orchestrate their big days, the wedding planner has come out with a book titled 'Miss to Mrs,' with which she advises and informs

Pulse Weddings recently reached out to her on some pressing and all-time popular wedding planning questions, and this is what she has to say in the text interview.

On the importance of wedding planner

It goes without saying that many Nigerians prefer big weddings to quiet ones. And of course, this desire is usually hampered by the cost of such desired weddings.

Now, given your experience and that of others you may have counselled, do you think that such huge weddings can be hitchlessly and 'stresslessly' achieved without the services of a wedding planner? How important is a planner in the grand scheme of preparing for one's big day?

To this, Phoebe says:

"I always advise brides to get planners or coordinators at the least. As mentioned in my book, #misstomrs, planners know the sheep and the goat of the wedding industry. A good planner will advise you to go ahead or not go ahead with a vendor. A good planner will even save you costs due to their negotiation skills.

"Planners/wedding coordinators will also be your eyes on your wedding day. Brides should focus on just having fun without thinking of any brief. Let the planners/coordinators handle everything for you. So to answer this question on a scale of 1-10, I’ll give having a planner a 9. It’s extremely important, you can’t do this on your own especially if it’s a big wedding."

The mistakes brides need to avoid most

As a bride yourself and now a wedding counsellor, what are the biggest mistakes you think brides make too frequently? And how can these be avoided?

Phoebe says:

"Brides are different and the level of detail people give to their weddings also vary. For me, I always encourage and advise brides to focus on saving money.

"I think most brides including myself get carried away by all the jamboree and glamour that comes with the wedding day but almost forget that life begins 12am the next day. I have chapters in my book on how to save money while planning your wedding."

Finding a balance between your parents' wedding needs and yours

There is an increasing number of millennials expressing a desire for less traditional, less conventional wedding ceremonies. You know, intimate beach weddings with less than 50 people in attendance, garden wedding ceremonies and all that.

The dilemma, however, is that there is a prevalent belief that their wedding ceremony isn't just for them, but for their parents and family, friends and other similar stories that touch. And because we are particular about parents' blessings in these parts, people have had to silence this desire for a small wedding just so everyone can be happy.

For such bride or couple whose desire for a small or unconventional wedding contradicts their families' desire for a 'normal' [big] Nigerian wedding, how can they get what they want without pissing off their folks?

How does one make a small wedding like this happen without missing out on their folks' blessing or stepping on toes?

The wedding planner has this to say:

"I always preach ‘peace’ to my brides. You want an intimate wedding but your parents want a big wedding, you can always come to a middle ground. My husband wanted a small wedding but I wanted a big fairytale wedding. My planner was able to make my ‘big’ wedding as intimate as possible.

"As a bride, ask yourself, who is sponsoring or contributing the most to this wedding, if it is your parents? Then try to input their needs/ requests into the wedding.

"If you are really adamant, there are ways you can respectfully make them understand but causing a scene, being rude or arguing with your parents over a wedding is definitely not worth it."

On lovers staying emotionally connected during the wedding plans

It is not unheard of, that brides somehow become obsessed with the planning of the wedding that they lose sight of their grooms and the more important issue of keeping their relationship with him in good condition if not stronger than ever.

How can brides stay connected to their grooms emotionally and romantically during the wedding planning process?

Phoebe says:

"Brides need to be intentional about this. You also need to be very practical. Do a lot of things together. In my case, I had to inform my partner on how our wedding funds were being spent on a daily basis and every week, we came together to reconcile our accounts. We also prayed together every day and went on dates every week.

"Put together activities you both enjoy and do these activities while planning your wedding. Also constantly update your partner about the planning process even if he doesn’t care much.

"My husband knew every step I took during the planning process. He knew when I had my fittings, when I went out to get any items. He didn’t impose ideas on me but he was always updated.

"We also had a WhatsApp group that included Me, him and the planner so he knew all that was going on."

Apart from planning weddings and writing her new, insightful book, Phoebe also coordinates 'The Wedding Counselor' Platform, a non-profit pet project which entertains wedding questions from brides and provides solutions to problems real brides-to-be go through.

Together with her husband, she supports a wedding planning outfit-Dapperweddinghub.