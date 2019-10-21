We can’t overemphasize the need to stay on alert during these times especially with the increasing rate of rape and false allegations.

Here are tips to stay woke before it ends in tears.

Run checks

Before you get cozy with anyone on social media streets, ensure you study the person. Monitor posts, see tweeps the person interacts with.

Have a prior agreement

Know what you are getting into right from the very FIRST chat.

Save chats

Never delete your chats!! especially when you are chatting with a prospective fling or lover. You can’t be too safe on these streets.

Avoid closed-door meetings

At least for the first few meetings. Make it a public affair. Meet at crowded places in fact, if possible string along a third wheel.

Be a journalist

Never loose guard no matter what. Record every detail you think will help you prove our point. If it takes recording conversations. Even your agreements should be documented.

Trust your guts

There is a belief that our guts are our security siren. They keep screaming at us in times of danger. Listen to that tiny sound, not your desires

It's okay to be a doubting Thomas

Don’t feel guilty for being distrustful. Stay vigilant and stay woke

Verify your friend’s claim

It's okay to look out for your friend. But what is not okay is to carry their matter on your head when you don’t have proof. Make sure you probe your friend carefully before going on social media streets. Don’t die on top of another person's story.