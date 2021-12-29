It can be difficult to recognize that you're in a toxic relationship, and it's even more difficult to leave one. As a result, in this post, we'll go over the warning signs of a toxic partner and offer some advice on how to leave them.
How to spot a toxic partner
Do you constantly feel drained, disrespected, unhappy or depressed when your partner is around? Then maybe, just maybe, you’re in a toxic relationship.
7 signs you’re with a toxic partner
1. Lack of support
You're in a toxic relationship if your partner never contributes or tries to help you in any way. A healthy relationship requires emotional, physical and financial support from both partners.
2. No Social Life
A toxic partner will strive to keep you away from social activities and meetings at all costs. Even going out with your friends will be too much for them. The goal is to make you completely dependent on them.
3. Unfaithfulness
A partner who is a serial cheater will undoubtedly poison the relationship. And if you're not careful, you can also become toxic due to mental trauma and injury.
4. Abuse
Physical, emotional, sexual and verbal abuse is a great sign of toxicity. Pay attention to the signs.
5. Guilt tripping
Does your partner always make you feel you’re the problem? Even when they’re wrong? Then flee, you’re in a toxic relationship.
6. Excuses
If the rest of the world tells you your partner is nasty and manipulative, but you find yourself making excuses for their poor behavior, it's an indication they're poisonous. Everyone can see it except for you.
7. Condescending
If your partner is always putting you down, making nasty remarks, and making you feel like you're not good enough, then you're dating a toxic person.
Early detection of a toxic partner can help you avoid emotional and physical damage.
Hence, if you think you're with a toxic partner, here are a few tips on how to leave that relationship.
- Accept you’re in a toxic relationship. That’s the first step to ending it.
- Tell someone about it. You can also seek help from relationship experts or friends and family.
- Independence. Try to become financially and emotionally reliant on yourself.
- Set boundaries and limit contact with them. Cut off all forms of communication if you can.
- If the sex is great, never mind. Get another sex buddy.
- Choose yourself always.
It's beautiful to fall in love, but it's much more beautiful to be in a happy relationship. So get up and leave if you notice indicators of toxicity in your partner. A toxic partner has the potential to destroy your life or even kill you.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng