How to spot a toxic partner

7 signs you’re with a toxic partner

1. Lack of support

You're in a toxic relationship if your partner never contributes or tries to help you in any way. A healthy relationship requires emotional, physical and financial support from both partners.

2. No Social Life

A toxic partner will strive to keep you away from social activities and meetings at all costs. Even going out with your friends will be too much for them. The goal is to make you completely dependent on them.

3. Unfaithfulness

A partner who is a serial cheater will undoubtedly poison the relationship. And if you're not careful, you can also become toxic due to mental trauma and injury.

4. Abuse

Physical, emotional, sexual and verbal abuse is a great sign of toxicity. Pay attention to the signs.

5. Guilt tripping

Does your partner always make you feel you’re the problem? Even when they’re wrong? Then flee, you’re in a toxic relationship.

6. Excuses

If the rest of the world tells you your partner is nasty and manipulative, but you find yourself making excuses for their poor behavior, it's an indication they're poisonous. Everyone can see it except for you.

7. Condescending

If your partner is always putting you down, making nasty remarks, and making you feel like you're not good enough, then you're dating a toxic person.

Early detection of a toxic partner can help you avoid emotional and physical damage.

Hence, if you think you're with a toxic partner, here are a few tips on how to leave that relationship.

Accept you’re in a toxic relationship. That’s the first step to ending it.

Tell someone about it. You can also seek help from relationship experts or friends and family.

Independence. Try to become financially and emotionally reliant on yourself.

Set boundaries and limit contact with them. Cut off all forms of communication if you can.

If the sex is great, never mind. Get another sex buddy.

Choose yourself always.