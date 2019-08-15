How to spice up your sex life with voodoo spells

Making love to the person you love is the most beautiful expression of love. There is so much you can do to keep your sex life alive and thriving. One of such ways is to use the forces of nature and the universe to your benefit. The euphoria and high sexual attraction that follows a new relationship is incomparable. If you want to reintroduce it to your relationship, these tips on using voodoo sex spells will help you.

Check Out The Following Voodoo Sex Spells

A Spell For Couples

This voodoo sex spell is great for long term couples. The ingredients for this spell are a candle, the bed you share and a certain verse to chant. You will need to repeat the chanting several times while the candle burns on the headboard of the bed. This is something you do just before you both step out of the house, maybe to grab a quick lunch. The white candle should burn off completely before you return. This voodoo sex spell will make your physical attraction greater for one another.

Waxing Moon Sex Spell

The ingredients for this voodoo sex spell are two red candles and a photo or a personal item for your lover. This particular voodoo sex spell should happen during waxing moon especially on a Friday. Make sure you channel the right energy and be in a relaxed mood. Take one lit red candle and place it in front of the picture. Make sure in the picture he is alone to bring more positive results. Take the second red candle and the personal item and do the same. Chant his name or the prepared verse several times until the candle burns off completely.

Verse:

Eros, the greatest god of lust and passion

Increase (say your lover's name) feeling of euphoric lust in a hasty fashion

Awake (say your lover's name) need for physical affection as well as his sex and attraction

Make (say your lover's name) lust for me

I will respectfully accept his plea

So mote it be

So mote it be

Voodoo Spell Using a Candy

This voodoo sex spell requires a candy as the only ingredient. You will give your lover the candy to chew on it. As he or she chews, you will whisper the spell. The effects will take place after a few days. Before giving the candy make sure, you cast a voodoo sex spell on the candle. The same words you used while casting the spell are the same words you will whisper as he or she chews. This spell will bring an attraction towards you in a crazy way.

Voodoo Sex Spell with a Rope

The ingredients of this voodoo spell are a white rope, a photo of your desired person and an apple. On the rope, tie a few knots. If the knots end up being an even number, the ritual can continue, but if the knots end up being an odd number, you should postpone the spell for a few days. Weird, right? Well, this is to make sure the spell is effective. If you disobey the rules, the repercussions will come back to you. After you have tied the rope, throw it to an apple. The apple is cut into two halves, and a photo of your beloved is placed between the two halves. Do not forget to chant the name as you do that.

Disclaimer: We do not endorse or guarantee the actions shared in this article, as it is for information purposes only. To this end, we are not responsible for any of the results you experience while carrying out the above actions.

