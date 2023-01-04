How to slide into DMS successfully this year

Always check their past tweets or stories

You have to get a general sense of the kind of person he/she is, what they like and what don’t like. Go down as far as possible as you can, so you don’t sense what can set off some smoke alarms.

State your intentions

Those just say hi, hello and hey, say why you dm’ed. "I think you are pretty and smart and I would like to be friends."

Make a call

I just want to say that if you are married or have any nefarious intentions you deserve to be caught but if you are a single person trying to meet up with another single person, try to call them once you’ve gotten into a good rhythm in the DMS.

Ask them out on a date

Plan the date, and don’t ask questions like 'Where do you want to go?' you can give them options to choose from. 'Would you like to go to Kolly or Quay's?', Take charge of the date planning. Plus, you don’t want to just keep talking endlessly without meeting up, that's the height of unseriousness.

Send a gift

Oh yes, if you notice that they are interested in you, send a gift, or lunch but do not do this if they are giving you only one-word replies and not asking you questions about your own life, it smacks of desperation but yes, send her flowers and chocolates, so she knows you are serious.

Wait for them to reciprocate