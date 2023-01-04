ADVERTISEMENT
How to slide into DMS successfully this year

Temi Iwalaiye

If you've sworn you'll find love this year, here's how to go about it.

Here's how to enter dms successfully

'We met on Twitter.' Here's how to make it possible. From being on social media for a long time, I’ve learnt that there is a way to ensure successful dm sliding success.

You have to get a general sense of the kind of person he/she is, what they like and what don’t like. Go down as far as possible as you can, so you don’t sense what can set off some smoke alarms.

Those just say hi, hello and hey, say why you dm’ed. "I think you are pretty and smart and I would like to be friends."

I just want to say that if you are married or have any nefarious intentions you deserve to be caught but if you are a single person trying to meet up with another single person, try to call them once you’ve gotten into a good rhythm in the DMS.

Plan the date, and don’t ask questions like 'Where do you want to go?' you can give them options to choose from. 'Would you like to go to Kolly or Quay's?', Take charge of the date planning. Plus, you don’t want to just keep talking endlessly without meeting up, that's the height of unseriousness.

Oh yes, if you notice that they are interested in you, send a gift, or lunch but do not do this if they are giving you only one-word replies and not asking you questions about your own life, it smacks of desperation but yes, send her flowers and chocolates, so she knows you are serious.

After you’ve done your part, take a back seat and see if they meet you halfway, you don’t want to come off as desperate or needy.

Temi Iwalaiye

How to slide into DMS successfully this year

