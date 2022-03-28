How to quit cheating on your woman

Here are a few tips to help you out

1. Identify the “Why”

Identifying the reason for cheating is crucial to eradicating it. Ask yourself, "What prompts me to cheat on her?" "What precedes my cheating patterns?"

To stop infidelity, you need to comprehend what leads to it. Do some inner reflection.

2. Address the cause

Now that you've identified the cause of cheating, the next step is to do something about it. Look for a solution and start working on it. Commit yourself to making your relationship better, work on conflict resolution, and introduce more excitement.

3. Change

You can no longer keep doing the same things you used to do, you have to make a deliberate and conscious decision to change.

Texting, sexting, kissing, having sex, and going out on secret dates with others, are all patterns of cheating. You need to refrain from anything that will jeopardize the stability of your relationship. Work hard to gain back her trust and continue to put in the effort to be a better and faithful partner.

4. Seek professional help

Going for therapy sessions will help you overcome the habit or addiction to infidelity in marriages/relationships. A therapist can help you uncover the root cause that led into your cheating cycles, help you figure out how to avoid cheating patterns and proper ways to become a better partner.