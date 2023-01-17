ADVERTISEMENT
How to pull any man like Lori Harvey

Temi Iwalaiye

Say what you want about Lori Harvey, but sis is living her best life.

Lori Harvey on her birthday [Instagram/Loriharvey]
Lori Harvey on her birthday [Instagram/Loriharvey]

Lori’s background plays a major role in her romantic relationships.

She’s the stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey and his second wife, Marjorie Harvey. Her stepfather wrote the famous book, ‘Act like a Lady, Think like a Man’ and her mother married and divorced two drug Kingpins who all got convicted and sentenced, and she was never linked to their drug crimes. She’s a boss in her own right.

Lori and Memphis got engaged [Gistfest]
Lori and Memphis got engaged [Gistfest] Pulse Nigeria

When Lori was just 20 years old, she was engaged to Footballer, Memphis Depay and though we are not privy to their relationship we know that Lori broke off the engagement and has since dated a long string of A-list men including Future and Michael B Jordan. In these relationships, Lori was the one who called them off.

Now she’s with the most-wanted, British Nigerian actor, Damson Idris. No doubt, she’s more famous for being in high profiled relationships than anything and though many people accuse her of being slutty, she’s unfazed.

Here are some things we’ve gleaned from Lori;

It’s possible Lori has a fear of committing, or maybe she doesn’t want to get married yet. When you are not focused on getting married at all costs, you can free yourself from a relationship that’s toxic or unfulfilling.

If the relationship doesn’t serve you, leave it, no matter how rich or handsome he is.

Always always look classy and beautiful. Don’t look shabby and unkempt. Always slay.

Have such a high sense of worth that you know you are bringing so much goodness to his life and not the other way around. As her father famously said, ‘Never let a man tell you he doesn’t want to be with you twice.’ Plus, asking twice is too close to begging.

Even though a man wants to pamper you, he respect you more when you are thriving in your career. Begging for money is not a good look.

Temi Iwalaiye

