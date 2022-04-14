How to plan the best wedding proposal

She hated diamonds because it was mined illegally from Africa and the indigenes were not getting any of the proceeds.

After the proposal, she wondered why the man she wanted to spend the rest of her life with was getting her diamonds. Doesn’t he know her at all? She called off the engagement.

What do women want?

Women do not all want the same things.

Some women go to the jewellery store to buy the ring and wear it themselves. Some never even get a ring, they just start planning a wedding but for others, the engagement and proposal are everything.

After waiting for the right man, they do not want a ring thrown at them. No, they want flowers, petals, balloons and ‘would you marry me?’ written boldly. She wants the shock and tears in her eyes as the ring is slipped into her perfectly manicured fingers captured on video and professional pictures taken to post on Instagram.

The most important question men who want to propose to their women need to ask and the answer is of utmost importance is; who is this woman I am getting married to? and what kind of marriage proposal does she want to have?

Imagine a woman who says to her man, “I don’t even know why people get engaged in public?” and he chose the middle of the road to ask her to marry him.

If her friends and siblings are very important to her, would she like it if you proposed in front of them?

Does she say, ‘aww God when?’ Whenever she sees a big elaborate proposal is done “Mr Eazi just proposed to Temi Otedola in Milan, God when?” She says.

But you, a man in your wisdom, think rolling over and giving her the ring in her sleep would fly? No, mister.

Some women think it is the little thing that matters, these are the most difficult sect. You have to do something thoughtful and remember intricate details about her life.

Let’s say your first date was at Krispy Kreme doughnuts, you can get them to make a box of doughnuts with 'Will you marry me?' written on the doughnuts.

Think deeply, you love this woman, what does she want? What has all the knowledge you’ve gathered about her taught you?

The hope is they both spent their courtship (that’s not a word you often hear these days) or rather their dating period talking to each other, and he knows her to an extent.

The conclusion? a woman wants to know you listen to her and you know what she wants.