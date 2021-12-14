If you find yourself being jealous, don't fret. It is a perfectly normal feeling that can be solved pretty quickly if you take the proper steps. Nobody wants to be jealous; it breeds mistrust, low self-esteem, and other things that can sabotage your relationship. So, what can you do about it if you ever feel jealous in your relationship? Below are some tips that can help you.
How to overcome jealousy in your relationship
Have you ever accused your partner of something you're not even sure they did or wondered if they lied about where they were going? If so, then welcome to the jealousy club. There is nothing healthy about jealousy; it destroys relationships faster than cheating. Jealousy gives birth to a mass of suspicion that lives in your heart, and it makes you feel crazy even.
1. Take a deep breath
There is nothing fun about catching your partner flirting with someone or sneaking around, but is it really worth fussing over? Whenever you start to get angry due to jealousy, close your eyes, take a deep breath and try to remind yourself of what's important. Instead of yelling at your partner or making unsubstantiated accusations, calmly tell your partner how uncomfortable their actions make you feel.
2. Boost your self-love
Jealousy primarily arises from feeling inadequate for your partner and having low-self-esteem issues. Perhaps because someone has betrayed your trust in the past, you start to feel unworthy of your partner's unconditional affection. Boosting your self-love can help you overcome jealousy. An excellent way to build your self-esteem is by learning to appreciate your own company by spending time alone, treating your body well, and accepting your insecurities.
3. Talk to your partner
Communicating your feelings is a crucial way to overcome jealousy. When you and your partner openly communicate your feelings, you both will be aware of actions that will hurt each other and trigger jealousy. Open and honest communication helps you and your partner build a healthy relationship.
4. Work on building trust
Without trust, a relationship will collapse faster than Lego bricks. Trust is the foundation of every healthy relationship because if you trust your partner, you won't get jealous in the first place. To build trust in a relationship, there are some things you can do:
- Never lie to each other
- Express your feelings all the time; never keep them in
- You both should be accountable for your actions
- Don't do anything you wouldn't want your spouse to do
- Show that you are reliable and will always be there for your partner
By doing these things, there will be no room for jealousy, and you'll feel safe in your relationship.
