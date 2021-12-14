How to overcome jealousy in your relationship

1. Take a deep breath

There is nothing fun about catching your partner flirting with someone or sneaking around, but is it really worth fussing over? Whenever you start to get angry due to jealousy, close your eyes, take a deep breath and try to remind yourself of what's important. Instead of yelling at your partner or making unsubstantiated accusations, calmly tell your partner how uncomfortable their actions make you feel.

2. Boost your self-love

Jealousy primarily arises from feeling inadequate for your partner and having low-self-esteem issues. Perhaps because someone has betrayed your trust in the past, you start to feel unworthy of your partner's unconditional affection. Boosting your self-love can help you overcome jealousy. An excellent way to build your self-esteem is by learning to appreciate your own company by spending time alone, treating your body well, and accepting your insecurities.

3. Talk to your partner

Communicating your feelings is a crucial way to overcome jealousy. When you and your partner openly communicate your feelings, you both will be aware of actions that will hurt each other and trigger jealousy. Open and honest communication helps you and your partner build a healthy relationship.

4. Work on building trust

Without trust, a relationship will collapse faster than Lego bricks. Trust is the foundation of every healthy relationship because if you trust your partner, you won't get jealous in the first place. To build trust in a relationship, there are some things you can do:

Never lie to each other

Express your feelings all the time; never keep them in

You both should be accountable for your actions

Don't do anything you wouldn't want your spouse to do

Show that you are reliable and will always be there for your partner