How to make love: Here's why you should have quickie more often

Help yourself, scroll down and make your partner happy too.

Random fun is important

Sex is fun, but when it is a quickie, the adrenaline rush gives you another high altogether. Hook up in a corner, a room or somewhere, and enjoy the rush. Quickies are short and sweet and if you keep it literally short like a quickie is supposed to be, you won’t get caught either.

A boost for low sex drive

If you are marred by a low sex drive, quickies are the best way to give that a boost and get things back to normal. The more you do it, the better it gets, so keep at it.

Perfect your art

Quickies help in recognising those sensitive points, the right buttons that should be pushed. You slowly learn what stimulates you and your partner. The art of sex gets better and you shall thank the person who made the concept of quickies, famous.

Several health benefits

Not many realise that quickie sex has several health benefits. It is good for your heart and your skin and the muscles too. The orgasms you will have every day are said to lower the risks of prostate cancer as well.

It makes you more creative

The fountain of youth