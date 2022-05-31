RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

How to make love: 5 things couples should focus on for healthy sexual intimacy

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

It is always important to balance sexual needs, fantasies and expectations according to each other.

Couple in bed
Couple in bed

Most couples don’t focus on the importance of sexual intimacy in a relationship. While emotional intimacy is regarded as the highest need among couples, sexual well-being is equally vital.

Recommended articles

A couple should always balance their sexual needs, fantasies and expectations according to each other.

Here are a few things a couple should focus on for healthy sexual intimacy.

  • Make it clear what you want

Sex is all about what you want in bed. So, assuming that your partner knows that isn’t the right way to go. Make it clear to each other what is it that excites you in bed. And when you communicate your desires and fantasies to each other, then sex automatically becomes sexier!

  • Don’t put pressure on each other

Giving pressure on your partner about performing better or looking good doesn’t work during sex. It will only put you off more. Play your part and try to sexualise yourself more. Tune into your body and sensuality, so that your partner also loves it.

  • Prioritise intimacy time

Often, amidst the hustle and bustle of busy life, couples forget to spend time together in bed or are simply tired to do so. But, prioritising such intimate time together can make a big difference. It will teach you and your partner why cuddling or having sex is as important as saying, ‘I love you’.

  • Don't be in a hurry

Never be in a hurry to climax. It’s a big turn-off. Go slow. Try foreplay because it can be very sensual and arousing. Your partner will love it if you discover and pay attention to sensitive parts of their body that ooze desire and sensuality. Don’t rush, ever.

  • Change is alright

Have you recently noticed if your partner is not initiating sex enough? Probably, they aren’t in a mood to do it, or maybe they are just waiting for you to initiate? There may be mood changes often, during sex but it’s completely alright. Learn to initiate sex or cuddle time by yourself.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A brief walk into the lives of Ika tribe

A brief walk into the lives of Ika tribe

6 signs that you are not ready to get married

6 signs that you are not ready to get married

Tight or loose vag*na: Does it really matter in s*x?

Tight or loose vag*na: Does it really matter in s*x?

What to expect when you lose your virginity (For men and women)

What to expect when you lose your virginity (For men and women)

Ridwan Olalere and his journey to the Lemonade stand

Ridwan Olalere and his journey to the Lemonade stand

How to make love: 5 things couples should focus on for healthy sexual intimacy

How to make love: 5 things couples should focus on for healthy sexual intimacy

Small penis syndrome: 5 exercises to stretch and increase penis size

Small penis syndrome: 5 exercises to stretch and increase penis size

How much media and tech giants from Spotify to TikTok pay employees

How much media and tech giants from Spotify to TikTok pay employees

For women: 4 phrases that drive men wild in bed

For women: 4 phrases that drive men wild in bed

Trending

Ladies, here are 5 benefits of having s*x with an older man

Couple in bed

For women: 4 phrases that drive men wild in bed

Black couple.

Women, this is why you should learn to initiate s*x more in your relationship

Sometimes, take the lead instead of waiting for your man to initiate sex. [Credit: ThinkstockPhotos]

4 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual

4 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual