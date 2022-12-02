How to make love: 4 types of role-play couples can do for great s*x

Role-play is a very popular form of sex play where the partners take on the fictional role of a person and they create a situation where they start as strangers but eventually end up having sex. This brings a lot of spontaneity, excitement and fun into sex, especially when it tends to get boring.

Using role-play can help you and your partner rediscover the intrigue of your early days together and inject fun back into a sex life that might have begun to feel a little routine.

Role-play is also a chance to step outside of the everyday rules you usually live your life by.

Here are some types of role-play that couples can opt for, during sex:

Strangers at a pub

This is where the partners pretend to meet each other as strangers at a pub or bar. They begin with a pickup line and then go on to offer drinks. There are exchanges of cheesy pick-up lines, compliments and drinks. And then the partners who pretend to be strangers go to their own homes and have mind-blowing sex. This is also pretty special as this reminds couples of what drew them to each other in the first place.

The body masseuse and the

Body massages are very relaxing, peaceful and sensual. It can turn you on quickly and heighten up the senses, allowing endorphins to get released into the body. Hence, the role-play of a body masseuse and the customer can not only be a great bonding experience for couples but can also lead to incredibly sensual sex.

The dominant and submissive

Dominance and submission in sex is a very popular form of role play. Couples who like to opt for this are particularly interested in bondage play. This can be a great way to exercise control during sex. Spanking, hair-pulling, whips and handcuffs are preferably used in sex a lot.

The professor and the student