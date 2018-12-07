Pulse.ng logo
How to make a relationship work when we want different things?

Relationship Talk With Bukky: We want different things; how can we make our love work?

It tears me apart.

  • Published:
Whenever he calls, I just can't say no to him play

(RayPowerTV/Youtube)

Dear Bukky,

I sent a photo of a cute baby to my girlfriend and told her that one day we will have a kid. How she responded it tore me apart. She said "not with me".

Really what could be happening? Could she be fooling me all this days about marrying me? Please help.
__________

Dear reader,

How soon has this relationship been on for? If it’s been only few months, the idea may have been thrown at her too early, thereby causing her to react the way she did.

Also on the other hand, her reaction could simply be a way of saying she does not want kids ever. It may even have nothing to do with you. There are actually people who do not want kids and that is just fine.

If that is the case, it is not a case of fooling you about marrying you, it is a case of wanting two different things in the potential marriage.

Having said all of these, I think the most important thing in all of this is the lack of communication on your part. If she said something like that, did you ask her why she said so?

Have you tried to initiate a conversation with her on the matter? I think it is important to always do this before involving any third party in your relationship issues. This article here is more explanatory on the issue.
__________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
