Whether yours is a struggle to make a girl you like like you back or just a desire to turn up your charm offensive so that ladies will keep falling in love with you, here are five rules absolutely worth trying.

1. Get a life

This is like, literally the foundation of starting a great relationship and will give you the starting base to make her like you. When you are trying to get into a relationship or make a girl like you and you have a boring, uninteresting life, your job is almost five times more difficult.

If on the other hand you make your own personal life interesting, girls will flock.

To be truly attractive, you need to have your own life by working on yourself, become great at your job and career and other hobbies or passions you have.

If you become so good at what you do that you rise to prominence at it, women will become drawn to you, Because, of course, fame and the spotlight always brings the girls to the yard.

2. Laughter works

This is a great tip. You may think you’re not funny, but the truth is everyone can be funny if they try. You have to put yourself in enough situations to get used to the awkwardness of telling an unfunny joke enough that you have the confidence to tell more jokes around people.

The more you tell, the better you will get. Girls love laughing, and the more you can make them laugh, the higher up in the social chain you will seem.

3. Be friends

Aim for friendship, even if the long term [or even short term] plan is to delve into some deeper relationship at some later time.

You win and score big points with women if you can just be a cool guy, easy to gist and joke with, and just be great with them.

4. Intimate details

Tell her a secret about you, something personal that not very many people know.

This will open the door for trust and as you tell her things about you, she will notice that you trust her, which in turn will make her trust you more.

It will also make her feel so, so special to you and you can hardly go wrong with this.

It is recommend telling her secrets you’d be okay with if other people knew just in case she tells someone, but make sure they are personal, and that they would be considered a secret.

5. Your attention

In a world where your attention can go anywhere, it is one of the most valuable things you can give a girl. If you want her, pay attention to her. And do not just limit this to a couple minutes. Look her in the eyes when she’s talking to you and make mental note of all the stuff she’s talking about.