How to know you're single even when you're in a relationship

They don’t call or text your for days

If you don’t call or text, they won't do it and when you finally do, they tell you that they are busy. No one who truly cares about you will go days without speaking to you except they are sick, dying or suicidal.

They have besties of the opposite sex

Ah, this one is tricky but if I am being honest, platonic relationships with the opposite sex are rare these days. Especially when they are always hanging out with such besties and not you.

They would rather spend time with friends than with you

In the pecking order of people they value in their lives, you just don’t feel important. They are always with other people, so called friends more than you and you hardly get to see or hear from them.

They never show you love

Even single people experience love more than you. They don’t display any romantic gestures. Infact, they forget your birthday and relationship anniversary.

They don’t listen to your complaints