How to know your girl has lost interest in the relationship

Ayoola Adetayo

If your babe does the things listed here, chances are that she's no longer interested in being with you.

How to know your girl has lost interest in the relationship. [Credit: Shutterstock]

Not all relationships will end well. Its sad but its the truth. Lovers who were all over each other at some point of the relationship have been known to fall so badly out of love to the point that a breakup becomes the

But breakups do not happen abruptly. They are often preceded by a partner's emotional withdrawal. So if you have a girlfriend and you ever her exhibiting the signs listed below, chances are that she has fallen out of love with you and is no longer interested in the relationship.

When your girlfriend stops loving you, her caring and inquisitive nature dies off; she no longer bothers about what goes on in your life, she doesn’t bother and she hardly cares whether or not you’ve eaten. Of course we all know that being asked by your girl if you've eaten is one of the topmost ways she shows her love to you.

When a woman stops loving you, she wouldn’t have the desire to do special things for you, or anything for that matter. She wouldn’t treat you nice, she wouldn’t make you feel loved, treasured, valued or respected and she just wouldn’t care whether you are hurt or not.

If she suddenly prefers to spend time alone or hang out with her friends all weekend rather than spend time with you as she would normally do, it could be a sign of disinterest in the relationship. If she’s having more recurrent excuses to not be with you, you should be worried.

She used to be very clingy to announce to the whole world that you are together and that you’re off the market. But right now, she displays zero interest on who you’re texting or meeting.

From almost novel-like replies to one liners and now down to one-word responses – that’s how communication dwindles till it becomes inexistent between you and a girl who has fallen out of love with you. Phone calls also become fewer and shorter and there are even more excuses why she can no longer chatter happily with you for so long as she once used to.

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

