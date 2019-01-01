Relationships require certain amount of work. No one would ask that you bear toxicity and abusive patterns all in the name of trying to make things work. At the same time, there is still a need to find the balance between being too quick to cut things off and exercising just the right amount of patience while trying to make things work.

1. People are shocked when you dump them

If there is a pattern with your old relationships where your partners were all shocked when you broke up with them it could be because you are trigger happy when it comes to firing your partners.

If you’re one to break a relationship without warning signs, without issues and without any logical thing to substantiate your decision, of course, that could be the sign that you do too much.

2. You threaten breakups after every fight

If most of your relationships do not really make it beyond the first fight, no matter how trivial it was, you may have a lot of unlearning to do. Relationships always have that fighting phase where you would have to argue out opinions and iron out differences in order to chart an agreeable course for your relationship. It’s about time you knew this and allowed your relationship go through the necessary motions.

3. You don’t give things a try

You may have been judging people too quickly based on the things you can see on the outside. Yes appearance counts But it is not everything. Sometimes the best things do not look like it at first glance.

If your MO is to cut all things off without, at least, giving them a try, it may be time to act differently. Do something different.

4. Longest relationship lasted only a while

There is no hard and fast rule for how long a relationship has to be shitty before you give up on it. However, if the longest duration of ANY of your relationships is below six months, you really should look within.

It’s either because you really do know how to pick them or you are never patient to see through the potentials.

5. There’s always a backup

Even when you are dating someone, you always have someone else who you know you could start dating immediately if things don’t work out. In other words, you give up on the relationship before it even starts.