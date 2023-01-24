Sexual compatibility is such an important subject whether you want to abstain from sex before marriage or sow some wild oats with nights of passion before marriage.
How to know if sex with someone will be awesome
How do you know sex with someone will be great - well before actually having sex with them?
Recommended articles
Can you look at someone and instinctively know that sex with them will be good or bad, is it about how skillful they are? Well, here are some pointers;
You like them
Except you are extremely horny, liking who you want to have sex with is important. Of course, there are times you don’t even mind who it is, you are looking for a ‘release’, but when you want to have a great sexual experience, you do have to like them and not just their body. If you are just about the sex, and you pursue them solely for that, you may end up being disappointed.
There is mutual attraction
At the base level, you have to find each other attractive and it's not a one-way thing. You have to like the outside package, and they have to like yours too. It’s not about inward beauty. Plus, they ought to make you feel things even without doing anything sexual and likewise.
You are comfortable around each other
Sex is one of the most intimate activities, you are seen naked and as you are, it’s a vulnerable place to be, if you don’t feel safe, you are not going to enjoy it, this is especially true for women.
They have a high sex drive
Some people don’t even care about vulnerability or intimacy, they love sex and are always ready to go. These wild ones need someone who matches their energy for an interesting sexual experience.
There is sexual tension
The tension ought to be so high you can use it to cook boli or power a fridge. You have to be able to say, ‘I burn for you.’
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng