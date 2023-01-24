ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

How to know if sex with someone will be awesome

Temi Iwalaiye

How do you know sex with someone will be great - well before actually having sex with them?

Here is how to gauge how great or bad sex will be {Istockphoto]
Here is how to gauge how great or bad sex will be {Istockphoto]

Sexual compatibility is such an important subject whether you want to abstain from sex before marriage or sow some wild oats with nights of passion before marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Can you look at someone and instinctively know that sex with them will be good or bad, is it about how skillful they are? Well, here are some pointers;

Except you are extremely horny, liking who you want to have sex with is important. Of course, there are times you don’t even mind who it is, you are looking for a ‘release’, but when you want to have a great sexual experience, you do have to like them and not just their body. If you are just about the sex, and you pursue them solely for that, you may end up being disappointed.

At the base level, you have to find each other attractive and it's not a one-way thing. You have to like the outside package, and they have to like yours too. It’s not about inward beauty. Plus, they ought to make you feel things even without doing anything sexual and likewise.

Sex is one of the most intimate activities, you are seen naked and as you are, it’s a vulnerable place to be, if you don’t feel safe, you are not going to enjoy it, this is especially true for women.

Some people don’t even care about vulnerability or intimacy, they love sex and are always ready to go. These wild ones need someone who matches their energy for an interesting sexual experience.

The tension ought to be so high you can use it to cook boli or power a fridge. You have to be able to say, ‘I burn for you.’

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 interesting health benefits of Agbalumo (African star apple)

5 interesting health benefits of Agbalumo (African star apple)

5 pictures that prove Khosi Twala's body from Big Brother Titans is goals

5 pictures that prove Khosi Twala's body from Big Brother Titans is goals

5 kinds of meat you should try this year aside from beef and chicken

5 kinds of meat you should try this year aside from beef and chicken

How to know if sex with someone will be awesome

How to know if sex with someone will be awesome

5 places where Valentine's day is banned

5 places where Valentine's day is banned

4 foods to improve vagina health

4 foods to improve vagina health

4 things to do if you have a higher sexual drive than your partner

4 things to do if you have a higher sexual drive than your partner

5 surprising benefits of chewing gum

5 surprising benefits of chewing gum

For couples: 5 bedtime rituals to adopt this year

For couples: 5 bedtime rituals to adopt this year

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's what happens when you have sex when drunk or high[Shuttershock]

6 things that happen when you have s*x while high or drunk

Unhappy couple in bed(jivenaija)

Having a hard time getting wet? Here's why and how to fix it

5 ways to deal with a partner involved in witchcraft

5 ways to deal with a partner involved in witchcraft

Lori Harvey on her birthday [Instagram/Loriharvey]

How to pull any man like Lori Harvey