How to know if sex with someone will be awesome

Can you look at someone and instinctively know that sex with them will be good or bad, is it about how skillful they are? Well, here are some pointers;

You like them

Except you are extremely horny, liking who you want to have sex with is important. Of course, there are times you don’t even mind who it is, you are looking for a ‘release’, but when you want to have a great sexual experience, you do have to like them and not just their body. If you are just about the sex, and you pursue them solely for that, you may end up being disappointed.

There is mutual attraction

At the base level, you have to find each other attractive and it's not a one-way thing. You have to like the outside package, and they have to like yours too. It’s not about inward beauty. Plus, they ought to make you feel things even without doing anything sexual and likewise.

You are comfortable around each other

Sex is one of the most intimate activities, you are seen naked and as you are, it’s a vulnerable place to be, if you don’t feel safe, you are not going to enjoy it, this is especially true for women.

They have a high sex drive

Some people don’t even care about vulnerability or intimacy, they love sex and are always ready to go. These wild ones need someone who matches their energy for an interesting sexual experience.

There is sexual tension