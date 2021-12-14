How to identify a toxic relationship

1. No gives, only takes

If you experience no return of positive energy from your partner, you are always giving, never receiving, you may be in a toxic relationship. Note that it doesn't have to be in monetary or material terms. It could be in terms of time, energy expended, and efforts you put into the relationship.

2. Unhealthy envy/jealousy

Do you rethink before sharing the good news with this person because you always feel like they give off this jealous or bad aura? Or does this person always tend to belittle your wins or undermine you? Toxic.

3. Lack of support

Does this person ever support your ventures? Do they give you the encouragement and hype you need and desire to strive ahead? Or does this person wash down every idea you come up with without proffering plausible alternatives?

4. Gaslighting

Gaslighting is a form of manipulation that makes you question your sanity, feelings and perception of reality. It is a form of emotional abuse. For instance, they will constantly criticize whatever you do and justify it with the excuse of 'I do it because I love you.’ Nothing you ever do is enough or worthy. They always tell you you’re overreacting when trying to communicate how you feel.

5. Intimidation

Do you feel emotionally unsafe around such a person? Can you voice your opinions without them being judgmental or dismissive? Or do you cower away in fear?

You should re-evaluate your relationships and check for these pointers. If you think you can salvage the relationship, you can talk it out with the parties involved; but if you can't, just let it go.

While you are at it, also check yourself. Who knows, you could also be the toxic one.