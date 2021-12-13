How to have real conversations with teenagers

However, there are a few approaches to having honest conversations with your teen.

Below are some of them you can adopt so they can open up to you.

1. Be authentic

Teens tend to be very perceptive, so they can sense when someone is not honest with them. Authenticity is the key to having a good relationship with anyone, especially teens. So be open, and talk honestly to your teen. Make them understand that you know what they're passing through, and they'll open up to you.

2. Ask them about themselves

One way to open the door to connected conversations is to let a teen know that you are actively listening. Ask them about how they're regularly feeling, or you can ask how their day at school went. You can ask their favorite subjects, teachers, or anything that can spark a good conversation.

3. Let them know you care

If you act indifferent towards a teen, they'll quickly read your actions and conclude that you never care about anything. If you want your teen to open up to you, let them know that you care. Simple gestures like putting down your phone when they talk, making eye contact, and nodding as you listen can go a long way in facilitating meaningful conversations.

4. Make time with them

If you are a very busy parent, forming good bonds with your teen would be difficult. Schedule dinner out or eat meals together at home. Look for activities to spend quality time together, like going on a vacation or watching a movie together. Make them feel like you are always there for them so that you can have meaningful conversations.

5. Be open

Learning how to talk to teens means you should be more open. If you want your teen to be able to speak to you regularly, you have to share things with them. For example, if your project at work did not go so well, you can talk to your teen about it. Not only will it start a good conversation, but it will also serve as a good life lesson.

6. Set clear boundaries