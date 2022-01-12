How to have a stress free wedding

1. Delegate roles

Ideally, it is not always suitable for the bride-to-be to plan her wedding; however, sometimes, it is necessary. Delegate roles and responsibilities to your friends, immediate sisters, people you can trust to carry out their function without stressing you unnecessarily. Delegation gives you more time to yourself.

2. Prioritize and budget appropriately

Set your priorities right; if you have a wedding theme in mind, how your wedding dress should be, the décor of your hall, the kind of makeup you want etc., let that be your main priority. Also, understand that you must be ready to spend to get the best of this and more. Budgeting is also crucial in planning a wedding; some emergencies may arise in the course of planning; you should keep a contingency capital off about 10-15%. Budget realistically, avoid unnecessary excesses, do not go above your means to impress people or as the streets would say ‘who you wan impress.'

3. Select your bridesmaids wisely

One of the significant roles of bridesmaids is to support and give a helping hand primarily; let's not forget the hype part. Bridesmaids should not add more stress to your already stressful schedule; wisely choose people, friends who understand you, who can calm you down in the face of anxiety. This will help you a great deal.

4. Hire vendors you trust.

You can have a stressful wedding if one of your vendors disappoints or doesn't deliver to par. Ensure that the vendors you hire are people who will deliver quality, check their records and past jobs to ensure the quality of their works. Pay them well, too; if you want quality, you must also pay well.

5. Tune out unnecessary takes

Remember it is your wedding and not theirs, you know what you want, therefore learn to ignore unnecessary ideas and opinions from people, avoid them and stand your ground. If someone complains about why you want a garden-themed wedding instead of a church wedding, tell them to mind their business respectfully or avoid them altogether. People will always give their takes on the issue and never contribute or give solutions to the problem.