How to get your Instagram crush to notice and like you

There are many great features on Instagram to get your crush to notice, begin a conversation and start dating you.

Don’t even think you would get their attention by liking 20 of their posts and commenting on all their pictures. Here’s what to do.

Always like their selfies or personal pictures posted on their stories

Thanks to Instagram, there is a like option when people post pictures on their stories. You want to start by liking their selfies and pictures of themselves (not random posts), not just everything they post. Liking their pictures simply means you like what you see. Once you do that often, they will notice you.

Post fine pictures of yourself

Give them a chance to check you out by posting your own pictures too. You don’t want to be lurking all the time. Let them know how good you look, that you are interesting and you have a fun life.

Write witty notes

Instagram now has a note feature, so you can post some notes that might get their attention. For example, something like “Can’t sleep” or “Who's up?” in the middle of the night. You don’t want to come off too thirsty, but let them know you are available.

Slide into their dm by reacting to their stories

You can’t just go on liking all their pictures; at some point, you have to make a move and what better way to do so than through their stories? Have an awesome reply to their story apart from ‘you look good’ and ‘beautiful’ and they just might reply, then let the conversation continue from there.

If they post a funny story, comment on it or add your own twist to the joke. Humour is a great way to break the ice.

Say your mind