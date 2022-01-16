How to effectively resolve relationship conflicts

1. Don't yell

Partners that have mastered the art of communication tend to have more trust. For example, when things get heated in an argument, it can be challenging to keep your cool, but when you master this difficult skill, you'll be able to settle more conflicts in a friendly manner.

Not only does yelling not allow you to listen to your partner, but it can also hurt your partner, especially if you resolve to name-calling. Clear communication is the secret of healthy relationships, so pause and reevaluate before speaking the next time you find yourself yelling in an argument.

2. Learn to listen

Listening is crucial in conflict resolution because it helps you find the right answers. So, when your partner is talking, please don't get defensive; let them finish expressing their feelings and give the appropriate response based on what you listened to.

Other things you should do while listening is to maintain eye contact so your partner knows you're completely focused on them and avoid being distracted by your phone, Tv, or any other gadgets.

3. Bring up differences at the right time