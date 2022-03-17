RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

How to do your manicure at home

Authors:

Gloria Idowu

A manicure is a cosmetic treatment of the fingernails and hands. It is one way to make your nails look beautiful and healthy.

How to do your manicure at home
How to do your manicure at home

A manicure helps to prevent infections and promote healthy blood circulation. It is usually done in a nail salon, but it can also be done at home. It is a form of self-care and it boosts confidence and self-esteem. The good thing is, if you can't afford to visit the nail salon, you can do your manicure at home.

Recommended articles

Here is how you can do your manicure at home:

Items needed:

  • Cotton balls or nail wipes
  • Warm water
  • Nail polish
  • Moisturizer
  • Nail file

DIY routine:

Clean your nails

Before starting your manicure, use a cotton bud or nail wipes to clean your nails and take off any oils or dirt, as well as your old nail polish.

Trim your nails

Using the nail file, cut and trim your nails to the shape you want. Trim the sides and top of your nails gently with your nail file. It will brighten up your nails and get rid of ridges.

Soak your nails

Soak your nails in a bowl of warm water and hand-washing liquid for two to four minutes.

Soften your cuticles

Apply a bit of cuticle oil on your dried hands to soften the skin and make them look nice. You can make use of olive oil if you don't have cuticle oil.

Push back your cuticles

Since your cuticles are already soft, you can go ahead and use the orange stick to push back your cuticles and clean the dirt under your nails.

Exfoliate your hands

Gently exfoliate your hands for two to three minutes with a body scrub. You can make use of olive oil and brown sugar if you don't have a body scrub. All you have to do is to mix the olive oil and brown sugar and then apply it to your hands. It will help get rid of dry cells.

Moisturize your hands

After removing the scrub, gently apply a rich moisturizer to your hands.

Apply a base coat

Apply a base coat to protect your nails and smooth the ridges. It will also help create an even surface for your desired color.

Apply the first and second coat

Pick out your desired shade of nail polish and apply the first coat. Apply the second coat after two minutes.

Apply a top coat

Applying a top coat will help the nails look shiny and flawless. It will also protect your manicure and increase the lifespan.

Authors:

Gloria Idowu Gloria Idowu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 ways to relieve menstrual cramps

10 ways to relieve menstrual cramps

How to do your manicure at home

How to do your manicure at home

All you need to know about the Magun charm phenomenon

All you need to know about the Magun charm phenomenon

5 Nigerian meals you should avoid eating before going to bed

5 Nigerian meals you should avoid eating before going to bed

Refunding bride price in Igbo custom

Refunding bride price in Igbo custom

The most beautiful mosques you would find in Nigeria

The most beautiful mosques you would find in Nigeria

5 ways to protect yourself from a bitter ex

5 ways to protect yourself from a bitter ex

S*x Education: 5 explanations for bleeding after s*x

S*x Education: 5 explanations for bleeding after s*x

5 myths and facts about male infertility

5 myths and facts about male infertility

Trending

How long should s*x last? Here's all you need to know

Couple in bed

5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend

Awkward things that often happen when friends sleep with each other [Credit - Wizkid/Youtube]

Here are 4 types of single ladies that men avoid

Here are 4 types of single ladies that men avoid

First-time s*x: Here's how to make sure it’s not a disaster

Couple in bed