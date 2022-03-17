How to do your manicure at home

Here is how you can do your manicure at home:

Items needed:

Cotton balls or nail wipes

Warm water

Nail polish

Moisturizer

Nail file

DIY routine:

Clean your nails

Before starting your manicure, use a cotton bud or nail wipes to clean your nails and take off any oils or dirt, as well as your old nail polish.

Trim your nails

Using the nail file, cut and trim your nails to the shape you want. Trim the sides and top of your nails gently with your nail file. It will brighten up your nails and get rid of ridges.

Soak your nails

Soak your nails in a bowl of warm water and hand-washing liquid for two to four minutes.

Soften your cuticles

Apply a bit of cuticle oil on your dried hands to soften the skin and make them look nice. You can make use of olive oil if you don't have cuticle oil.

Push back your cuticles

Since your cuticles are already soft, you can go ahead and use the orange stick to push back your cuticles and clean the dirt under your nails.

Exfoliate your hands

Gently exfoliate your hands for two to three minutes with a body scrub. You can make use of olive oil and brown sugar if you don't have a body scrub. All you have to do is to mix the olive oil and brown sugar and then apply it to your hands. It will help get rid of dry cells.

Moisturize your hands

After removing the scrub, gently apply a rich moisturizer to your hands.

Apply a base coat

Apply a base coat to protect your nails and smooth the ridges. It will also help create an even surface for your desired color.

Apply the first and second coat

Pick out your desired shade of nail polish and apply the first coat. Apply the second coat after two minutes.

Apply a top coat