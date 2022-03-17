A manicure helps to prevent infections and promote healthy blood circulation. It is usually done in a nail salon, but it can also be done at home. It is a form of self-care and it boosts confidence and self-esteem. The good thing is, if you can't afford to visit the nail salon, you can do your manicure at home.
How to do your manicure at home
A manicure is a cosmetic treatment of the fingernails and hands. It is one way to make your nails look beautiful and healthy.
Here is how you can do your manicure at home:
Items needed:
- Cotton balls or nail wipes
- Warm water
- Nail polish
- Moisturizer
- Nail file
DIY routine:
Clean your nails
Before starting your manicure, use a cotton bud or nail wipes to clean your nails and take off any oils or dirt, as well as your old nail polish.
Trim your nails
Using the nail file, cut and trim your nails to the shape you want. Trim the sides and top of your nails gently with your nail file. It will brighten up your nails and get rid of ridges.
Soak your nails
Soak your nails in a bowl of warm water and hand-washing liquid for two to four minutes.
Soften your cuticles
Apply a bit of cuticle oil on your dried hands to soften the skin and make them look nice. You can make use of olive oil if you don't have cuticle oil.
Push back your cuticles
Since your cuticles are already soft, you can go ahead and use the orange stick to push back your cuticles and clean the dirt under your nails.
Exfoliate your hands
Gently exfoliate your hands for two to three minutes with a body scrub. You can make use of olive oil and brown sugar if you don't have a body scrub. All you have to do is to mix the olive oil and brown sugar and then apply it to your hands. It will help get rid of dry cells.
Moisturize your hands
After removing the scrub, gently apply a rich moisturizer to your hands.
Apply a base coat
Apply a base coat to protect your nails and smooth the ridges. It will also help create an even surface for your desired color.
Apply the first and second coat
Pick out your desired shade of nail polish and apply the first coat. Apply the second coat after two minutes.
Apply a top coat
Applying a top coat will help the nails look shiny and flawless. It will also protect your manicure and increase the lifespan.
