BabyGirl Szn: I had multiple FWB partners but caught zero feelings

Multiple friends-with-benefits, zero feelings caught; here's how she did it

Ayoola Adetayo

Babygirl tips on dodging the tricky parts of FwB relationships.

Baby girl [Credit - Ad Age]
Baby girl [Credit - Ad Age]

When it comes to friendship-with-benefits, the lines often get blurred. In some cases, you are just friends one day, next thing you know, you are eating each other's work regularly... but still as friends. As many would tell you, once this cloth-removal and sexual organ interaction happens, things could quickly go downhill from there.

Not for the young woman in this article, though. She's managed to go through the motions and come out unscathed. How she did it? It's in her story below:

Just friends

So... how did you get into it? Were y'all friends first and suddenly found each other naked on top of each other? Gimme a quick intro

We weren’t friends from Adam. Met through a friend and immediately felt that spark while dancing. We both had a quiet understanding that neither one of us wanted something serious. We never talked about where it was leading. Just a quiet understanding to enjoy each other’s company and move on! In fact when we see each other in public sef we just say hello and move on.

Interesting stuff. Go on

But I cut it off when I realized he was trying to patch things up with his girlfriend (I was single at that time) I’m not going to be responsible for someone else’s heartache. Besides, he turned me to shoulder to lean on. Always telling me about their constant troubles. Mehn... I didn’t sign up for this. Simply told him to fix his relationship and leave me out of it. They’re getting married soon and have a kid together and I’m happy for them!

Oh, great. So how was the sex? Was it worth it?

Funny enough... It was mostly oral sex and it wasn’t even that great. I never got to the pinnacle. Waste of gifted hands if you ask me.

My hoohaa is bored
My hoohaa is bored My hoohaa is bored Giphy

And there was no awkwardness?

We’re both adults so no awkwardness there. He was a sweetheart actually, always coming to pick me from my house and dropping me off afterwards.

Making breakfast, lunch and dinner. It felt great but as much as I didn’t want it to end, he wasn’t mine for the taking.

How frequently were y'all meeting?

Can’t remember how frequently we met but let’s say we had our thing for 2/3 months.

Was that your first experience of it? As in with Friends With Benefits?

The first experience doesn’t count. His dick was almost a micropenis. Oh! After that there was another too. I had a year for hoeing before I finally settled down. But it was purely oral sex. For me, we need to connect deeply before penis can enter 🌝 I no dey share vagina with man. Until my boyfriend.

Lmaao. So it is safe to say that didn't last at all, the one with the micro penis?

Funny enough, although he had a small penis we had our thing for four months, I think. I was really trying to work with what I had but I had to end it slowly so I don’t hurt his feelings.

Mans can’t last up to 1 minute! It was so annoying! Honestly, the sparks gradually phased out! I guess we were both young and experimenting 🤣🤣 Maybe I could have handled it differently but like I said we were young. I really really hope he’s done something about his situation down there.

Distate and disapproval [Credit - Memoji central]
Distate and disapproval [Credit - Memoji central] Distate and disapproval [Credit - Memoji central] Memoji central

People say you can’t be friends or do friendly things with your FWB partner... just get your orgasms and keep it moving. Was that how it was for you?

Me and these people are still friends today o. Why would I burn bridges in the name of sexual past 🤣🤣🤣 You need to understand that majority of Nigerians are not emotionally matured and capable of channeling their emotions into the right things. We don’t do friendly things but we’re still friends.

In fact we still chat and send each other memes. It doesn’t mean there’s anything involved. At the end of the day it all boils down to maturity and how you handle things.

No one caught feelings? I mean, feelings are the easiest thing to catch

The guy with small dick caught feelings but I slowly pushed him away. I wasn’t ready to define what we had and he respected my decision. We’re still friends and he’s currently engaged sef. Mind you, all these things happened some years back so why will I still hang it over my head and not move on?

Fair enough. So knowing what you know about FWB, do you recommend?

I highly recommend it o, as long as both parties know what’s in play and are not catching feelings.

It’s good to explore your sexuality I think before you finally settle.

If you’re a sensitive person or softie then don’t get into it, because na their type they think say na relationship. Besides, nobody will bother you with all that building a life together wahala since you’re not ready for it.

Ayoola Adetayo is a copywriter and senior content creator with a bias for Lifestyle bits. At any given time, you can catch him looking for the next person to chat to about contemporary relationships &amp; sex issues young Nigerians deal with.
