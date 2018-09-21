Pulse.ng logo
How to deal with deadbeat baby daddy drama without any drama

Wizkid and Shola How to deal with deadbeat baby daddy drama without any drama

The Wizkid and Shola drama went down yesterday and here's what we learnt from the whole thing.

  • Published:
How to deal with a deadbeat baby daddy drama without any drama play

How to deal with a deadbeat baby daddy drama without any drama

(Gold Myne TV)

When you have a child with someone, a bond is formed for life, but it might not necessarily be a healthy one. Here's how to deal with baby daddy drama without any drama.

Honestly, drama between co-parents is unavoidable. It is present between married couples, so best believe that it is also between the unmarried ones. Yesterday, Wizkid's first baby mama, Shola, chronicled her experiences in the hands of the international star when it came to their son, Boluwatife. Though, everyone had something to say about it, we totally understand her frustrations.

The back and forth can get tiring, so here are some tips we got from the whole Wizkid and Shola drama. Someone you know might need the advice.

1. Accept that the romantic relationship is over

Your baby daddy might have whispered sweet nothings and promises to you when you were together, but it might be time to let go of that false hope. Dreaming of a fairy tale ending will do you no good, especially when you can see that your baby daddy is not committed. You need to understand that child is not a guarantee of marriage. You deserve the type of love and companionship that makes you happy. If you were actually in a relationship, go ahead and give it a solid try, but don’t hold on to a dead relationship or wait on him forever. Be honest with yourself and move forward.

2. Enforce Boundaries

play

Do not allow yourself to be manipulated because of former feelings or higher financial status. Make sure you set boundaries with the child’s father and enforce them. If you are able to negotiate child support from the child's father, make sure he honours them. Enlist the help of friends, family or lawyers to help enforce child care rules. If there are behaviours you do not like to your child to see when he is with him, speak out firmly. Limit interactions to only parenting issues so none of you can take advantage of each other.

3. Don't make excuses for him

According to Madamenoire, you need to get your child’s money, always. Children are expensive and you need the help. Custodial or non-custodial, the father should be legally obligated to contribute. Don't form the habit of compromise and making excuses else he can take advantage of your leeway to manipulate you.

4. "Man up"

play

Sometimes, accepting that you are all that your child needs is what makes the difference. If your baby daddy is irresponsible and inconsistent, it will be very difficult if you and your child to depend on him. You need to become enough for your child however possible. Live within your means and be all your child needs.

5. The best interests of the child

Considering the child's best interests should guide the decisions you make concerning your baby and his father. With the back and forth between you and your baby daddy, you might not always be in the right. At those times, you need to let go of your pride and do what's best for the child. Your child is priority, but that doesn't also mean that you should play the fool.

