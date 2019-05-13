Cheating does not always have to be the end of a relationship and if you have had to deal with an unfaithful partner, there are ways to save your relationship after a partner cheats.

It sounds ridiculous and it is uncommon but sometimes, unfaithfulness could bring two people closer and could be what spurs them into a beautiful, lasting phase of better understanding and a stronger bond.

This is because sometimes, cheating is only but a mistake; a one off thing that the cheater sorely regrets and genuinely intends to put behind himself or herself for life.

In some other instances, partners could realise that the cheating was of course the fault of the person who stepped out of their commitment zone but there could have been some extenuating factors.

Regardless, if partners choose to salvage a relationship after one or both of them have been unfaithful, here are ways to do so:

1. Communicate

Communication is key. You have to discuss, talk about what happened - although there is a little question of how much details is necessary.

In any case, honest conversations will be needed and those channels of open, honest communication need to be kept open to limit the chances of the cheating occurring again.

2. The outsider is not your problem

Focus on your partner. And your partner only. That's the only person that is committed to you - or supposed to be.

3. Be reasonable

It's one thing for a cheat to apologise emotionally after being caught or after a confession; it is another thing to be sincere about turning a new leaf.

Be open about giving them a chance but also be reasonable. If there ever was an exception to the rule of never taking breaks from your relationship this is it.

4. You need a support system

Don't try to do it alone. There is a very thin line between doing the right thing here and making a huge mistake.

You could either wrongly let a sincere partner go because of a mistake they genuinely regret or take back a chronic cheat who would do it again.

You need an extra pair of eyes to give a different perspective.

5. Don't hesitate to get out if they won't change

Second chances are good. We're not so sure of third, fourth and other chances though.

When a partner who cheats shows an unwillingness to change and continues to count on your forgiveness and unfailing loyalty, it is doubtful that such marriage or relationship is good for you.

It is actually advisable to get out when this happens