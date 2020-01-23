According to an interview with Channel24, she spoke about her relationship with her father, and you can get a few pointers on how to build a good relationship with your child.

Unless you've been completely off the internet these days, you must have read about Zozibini Tunzi, the beautiful South African lady who took home the 2019 Miss Universe title. What you may not have known is that Tunzi is daddy's girl, as she revealed in an interview before winning Miss Universe, while her father was present in her apartment in Sandton.

Tunzi holds her beloved father Lungisa in such high regard, insisting that he's whatever she needs when she needs it. He's been her biggest fan, her devoted chauffeur, her rock and pillar since the first time she took part in a pageant as a little girl. “I’m a daddy’s girl,” she says.

While 55-year-old Lungisa says he'll always be there for his daughter, who they convinced to take part in her first pageant when she was just six years old. “I’m always there for her,” he says, recounting that he had recorded her being crowned Miss South Africa. “I recorded the show and often replay it to remind myself of how incredible it was.”

Steps to creating a good bond with your child

Start communicating early: Communication is very important in any relationship at all, including between parents and child. Listen to your child even when you think you have more important things to do with your time. Your listening skills encourage the child to talk to you about his/her problems.

Build trust: To build trust is to do whatever you say you'll do, no matter how tight your schedule is. If you've promised to show up at your child's school to pick them up, do it right on time. As you extend trust to them, children will learn to always uphold the trust you have in them.

Always encourage: It is not the right time to yell and be firm when your child comes to you with a problem. They need your understanding and encouragement not condemnation.

Respect goes both ways: Often, it is parents who forget that their kids deserve their respect too. You're the boss, but be a boss with respect and empathy because your child learns how to treat others from you.

Reconnect after a separation: Your kids will always leave your side, if not at an early stage then as adults. Even as children they leave the home and go to a school where they connect with teachers and other children. When your child returns home, try to reconnect emotionally.

Be available: This is one of the most important parts of building a great relationship with your child. Nothing can happen without you being present in your child's life. Always try to look for something of mutual interest which will encourage interaction between you and your child.

As you work on building a good relationship with your child, the road won't always be smooth, and so you must give it time. Try not to take it personally when your child misbehaves.

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com