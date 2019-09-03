Getting back into a healthy relationship after being with a partner who used and abused you emotionally can be such a daunting, trying thing. On one hand, you are wondering if you have really healed and on the other hand you wonder if you need some more time.

You don’t know if you are doing right by giving someone another chance, and the fear is heightened because you can’t afford to have a repeat of what you went through in the previous awful relationship. But then again, you want to be sure you are not overdoing the wariness so you don’t appear annoying and absurdly distrustful to the new partner.

There are loads of things to worry about when you are in this shoe and it’s a whole dynamic that may be a little exhausting and confusing to navigate.

Here are some helpful tips that can help you through this phase if you ever find yourself in it.

1. Spend some time alone

It’s actually a no-brainer to take time to be by yourself and reflect on what an experience you’ve had, and all the things you could have changed or done better about the relationship that had just ended.

Consider the experience, the memories, the role you played in it coming to an end, what needs to improve as you go forward. Acknowledging your own unhealthy relationship habits is a key step to making better decisions. When you know better, you do better.

2. Don’t hold in the pain

It’s very important to let out all the negative feelings instead of bottling them in. A refusal to express and address that bitterness would continue eating into your mind and make subsequent relationships difficult.

3. Give yourself time to heal

You need time to make that healing happen. You won’t just come upon the healing needed. You need time to detoxify the bad relationship and the wrong partner from your mind and soul. Take the time you need. It is for your own good and only you can control how long it should or should not take.

4. Shift your focus

It’s the right time to take self love a little more seriously. Date yourself, spoil yourself, too.

Is there something new you’ve been wanting to accomplish or a new hobby you’ve been thinking about taking up? Do it!

5. Keep an open mind

Often times, the love of your life is nothing like what you imagined and everything that you never knew you needed. So when you are ready to open yourself up to dating, try to be open to new things. You may be pleasantly surprised by what you find.