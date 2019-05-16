In every discussion on how to get the best relationship or prepare yourself for one, there’s bound to be mention of self-love.

In most instances it is guised as ‘understanding yourself’ or ‘knowing yourself.’

Whatever form is used, the point remains very much the same – you need to love yourself before anyone, simply because you are in the best position to.

The problem is this, though, the discussion often stops right there at the point of telling you what to do. Not many articles actually explain how to do it.

So to change that, here are 5 ways to actively love yourself and make others love you [without devolving to narcissism though.]

Be grateful

Focus on the things you have and be absolutely grateful for them. It is just as uncomplicated as that.

Livio Monti / 123RF

Social media standard don’t define you

What social media portrays as cool, hip, beautiful and vogue does not necessarily have to be what you base your opinion of yourself on.

It is okay to be different. As a matter of fact, it is appreciated to be different.

Variety, they say, is the spice of life.

Pamper yourself

Validate yourself regularly. Yes you are not where you think you should be at but you work hard and you get stuff done. Pat yourself on the back, go on holidays, splurge occasionally, drink a lot of water and do things that make you feel good always.

It's a continuous job - even when you get into a relationship.

Learn to make people happy

By putting a smile on the faces of others, you become a better person. Genuinely loving others speaks volumes about how much you love yourself.

Who gives what they don’t have?

Surround yourself with the right people

People who recognize you are yet imperfect and still love you during that phase of self-development are the kind of people you need.

The positive energy generated will do you a world of good.

Learn how to be fun all by yourself

You need to be great in a group. You also need to be great alone.

Knowing how to do interesting things by yourself means most times you might not need people’s approval to stay in an upbeat mood.