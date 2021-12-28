How to be happy being a single pringle

After you jump out of a relationship, you don't need to feel like you're drowning. Instead, feel like you can breathe underwater. Yes, being in a relationship makes life beautiful, but being single does not make life any less beautiful. Instead, it brings this sense of peace that you won't get when you are in a relationship.

You must understand that you are in charge of your happiness; putting someone else in charge of your happiness is selfish, and you will never be able to love yourself. So, when someone comes into your life, let it seem like they're only adding to your pre-existing happiness, not creating it. Believe it or not, there are many perks of being single, and below are some of them.

1. You become self-dependent

If you are single for a reasonable amount of time, getting into a relationship would be hard for you because you've grown so comfortable with being by yourself so bringing someone in can be a lot. When you're single, you don't attach to one person, so you have a network of support systems. Single people also have a group of friends they can always contact instead of being tied down to only one person.

2. Your time is yours

Being single means you don't make plans for anyone but yourself and maybe a few friends. You could decide to go out and change your mind to watch movies at home; nobody would hold you responsible for anything. Go out, make friends and do all the fun things alone. If you're single, savor the liberty and do whatever you want. After all, you don't have to share your time with anyone or explain why you need some time off.

3. You spend money on yourself