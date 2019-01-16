Dear Bukky,

Please I am in love with someone and I really love him and he does show the love too. The problem now is that I don't know how to bring up the issue of marriage because I really want to start my family.

Dear Bukky,

If you are in a relationship with someone, I would assume that you both have a communication scheme that works. If the relationship is one in which communication is open and you both can talk about anything to each other, then don’t feel shy or afraid to bring this up!

Whatever approach has always worked is what you should stick with. I do not think there is any problem with asking in order to know if you are on the same page when it comes to marriage. So go ahead and ask.

You are his girlfriend and have the right to ask where things are headed and how things are going to progress in the relationship. It is also necessary and wise to ask so that you know what his intentions are and so that you know what you are dealing with. There is a very big likelihood that he is thinking the same thing and your question will trigger a conversation where both of you bounce ideas off each other and come to a sensible resolution and everyone is happy.

