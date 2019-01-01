Dear Bukky,

I saw a post from you guys on Facebook and decided to try sharing something with you. I've been in a relationship for about two years recently. I fell ill and I thought I was pregnant. The doctor also asked me to go for a scan. After I found out I wasn't, I decided to end it because we aren't ready and he is a student who can barely take care of himself and I don't want to have issues. I love him so much and he does too. He's been begging me not to end what we have and how he can't do without us.

Aside that, I have another guy asking me out who is ready for marriage. He has money to an extent and he says he loves me a lot.

I like them both but my reason for ending my other relationship is that I don't want to risk my future for love and get pregnant, he isn't ready. This other guy has been showing me so much care. He is settled and wants something serious with me while my boyfriend has been begging me and wants us back. He even fell ill.

He has refused to accept the breakup. Please advise me. I'm confused.

The answer here is simple: what do you want? It is what you want that counts and it is what should guide you here.

However, let me advise that what you want is better if it is not influenced by material needs. Be guided by the desire for a partner who cares about you, who wants the best for you, a partner who has your best interest at heart, whose loyalty has been tested, whose friendship has been ascertained. Watch out for how he treats others. Many times that is an indicator of how people really are.

Whatever your decision turns out to be after that proper, analyses, stick with it because you have to do this for yourself. Whoever gets hurt in the process will be fine. Inasmuch as you are courteous and as considerate as you could possibly be in the circumstance, everyone will be OK in the end.

