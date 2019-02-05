Dear Bukky,

I have been in a relationship with one lady for the past two years but up till now, I'm 95% doubting my future with her because she's so stubborn and never gives me the respect I deserve.

She does not respect me even in the presence of her family members.

If I ask her to do something for me either I'm there or not she will not do it or do it reluctantly. And if I complain, she will say if I'm not satisfied with her behaviour or character I should go and marry another lady.

Recently she told my Pastor that is it by force or necessary that we should marry each other.

Please, I'm confused, what should I do? I need your advice.

_________________

Dear reader,

Talking about respect in your relationship, I need to ask, do you respect her as much as you demand from her?

Respect can’t be requested from someone you haven’t given it to. I understand that it is embarrassing to have your babe treat you with disregard in the presence of her family members but maybe it is just a reflection of how you treat her, too. Bear in mind also that you have to earn it. Respect isn't just given like that.

If you consider your ways and the way you treat her and you’re satisfied that you have been treating her with respect, then the problem might truly be with her.

If that is the case, I think two years is a long time to be in a relationship with someone and still have issues such as lack of respect.

If respect has not been established for this long, it’ll probably never be established.

Communicate with her and ask what her reasons are for acting the way she does, and for being so nonchalant about the whole thing.

There is no point continuing a relationship with someone who has no interest or feels like giving just half measures while you are all invested in it.

_______________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues? Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail containing your question and location to relationships@pulse.ng, and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it? A problem shared is a problem half-solved!