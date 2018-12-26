Dear Bukky,

I am in a distance relationship and I need some tips on how to cope... he's a soldier and due to his work we hardly see or talk. We talk just once in a week due to the bad network where he was posted. I noticed that I started missing him very much when he came home for break and we had sex for the first time in my life.

The problem is that he is hardly available for me to talk to. He's also a jealous type, he's overprotective. I love him soooo much but the distance is just the problem.

_________

Dear reader,

With long distance relationships in general, the biggest factor is communication. And really, it is this above others that you would need to navigate through and keep the relationship afloat. In this article here, we have listed a list of most of the things a long distance relationship needs.

In your own special case, being a long distance relationship with a military personal, I think you would need above all things, a conviction that this is what you really want to do. Love is not enough for things like this. It’s fine that you love him, but you would also have to be sure that you can deal with the radio silence between the few moments of communication, the absence, the continuous movement and the constant worrying about his whereabouts and safety in service. Are you sure you can cope with this for the long haul? The loneliness, and sexual needs unmet for a long long time. It is things like these that should fill your mind when making the decision.

Only love will not be able to power through these moments and so you must first think well and be sure this is what you really want. The conviction is good for you. It’s what will keep ypu through all the moments of absence. So be very sure that this is what you really want to do and not just something you are doing because of how you feel right now. The feelings may fizzle out over time.

And about that jealousy. Add that into the mix when making your decision. Would you be willing to be with someone who would be away for long and still get mad when you make friends and seek the company of acquaintances in his absence? These are the questions that you have to answer for yourself before being sure of anything.

____________

