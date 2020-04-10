In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos, some couples said the restriction of movement had helped them to prioritise and focus on their families.

A travel consultant, Mrs Folashade Johnson, said the restriction of movement had brought peace, harmony and joy to her marriage.

“This will be the first time in the 15 years of my marriage that my family will spend quality and uninterrupted time together.

“Even during family vacations outside the country, we don’t spend this much time together.

“My husband has taken over the cooking of family meals since the restriction started, this is something that he hasn’t done in years due to the exigencies of his business and foreign trips.

“Honestly, this period has been blissful, not just for me but also for our children who have been enjoying more attention from their dad during their online tutoring, games and private talks,’’ Johnson said.

For Mr Abimbola Ajibola, a financial analyst, he said the lesson learnt from the restriction of movement was the survival of his family.

“With so much depressing stories about happenings around the world, my strength and succour has been my family and God.

“Before, I used my work as a form of escape and distraction, but the last few days has changed my perspective about life. I now realise that I need my family as much as they need me, and we are stronger together,” he said.

Also, Mr Tobiloba Adebayo, an engineer, said the restriction of movement had helped to improve his spiritual life with his family.

“Because of the nature of my work, I hardly have enough time to pray with my family, but now, we do daily devotions led by my children and also dedicated a certain time to connect with my siblings and parents for daily online prayers,’’ Adebayo said.

A couple, Mr and Mrs Isaac Oluwatofarati, both bankers, said the nature of their jobs hardly gave them adequate time to be together, adding that the days spent indoors had created lots of memorable moments for them.

“We pray, eat, study and play together as a family, these are things that we only get to do during vacation or some weekends that we aren’t at work or training.

“Yesterday, we turned our dining table into a table tennis board and took turns playing with the children; tonight, we intend to do Karaoke of some gospel music,’’ the couple said.

Mrs Adesewa Ntia, a beautician, said her husband, who is a banker, had taken to making different hairstyles for her and their two daughters to while away time at home.

Also commenting, a business woman who pleaded anonymity, said the restriction of movement had saved her marriage from breakdown.

“Prior to the lock down, I have had issues with my husband concerning his movement and his womanising attitude to no avail.

“We weren’t on speaking terms for weeks, he hardly comes home or picks my call whenever I tried to reach him; the only comfort I had in the marriage came from my children.

“I even resorted to prayer and fasting to make him stay at home at times; with this lockdown he has been forced to stay at home and he even apologised for his misdeeds, not only to me but also to the children,’’ Ntia said.