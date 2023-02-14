How are you expressing love this Valentine season? With ALAT or with alerts? You can do both!

How do you express your love? With words or with alerts?

Valentine's Day is dedicated to celebrating love and affection between intimate partners, friends, and family members. It has been celebrated for centuries and is now recognized as a global celebration, in many countries around the world.

It is a day for expressing love and affection through gifts, gestures, and acts of kindness. People typically show their love and appreciation for their partners through gifts such as flowers, chocolates, jewelry, and cards. Couples often spend the day together, go out on a romantic date, or stay in and enjoy each other's company.

In addition to romantic love, Valentine's Day is also a time to celebrate the love and affection between friends and family members. People exchange gifts, cards, and messages with their friends and family to show their appreciation and affection.

Are you unsure of how to express your love this season? ALAT has got you! Valentine's Day is one of the most commercialized celebrations ever, with red roses and candles here and there, heart-shaped pillows and massive teddy bears, you may have run out of ways to express your feelings this year. What to do? What to do? Well, ALAT has already figured it out for you.

Devoted to constantly providing uniquely created solutions to your problems, ALAT has decided love is not off the table when it comes to you. ALAT will be showing you just as much love as you are giving this month with the "Express Your Love" campaign. This Valentine’s season, you get to express your love as creatively as your soul desires for a chance to win prizes! From the 7th of February to Valentine's Day, the 14th of February, ALAT has planned daily activities for you to express yourself with all kinds of love language—art, music, poetry, and giving—and win cash gifts from ALAT while doing so.

So, if you're seeking divine inspiration on how to impress that girl, or you are looking for a classy way to say "I dey for you" to your guy from way back, or even just to tell your mom how appreciative you are for her care, you can whip up that spoken word piece (you know that roses are red, violets are blue, and I may not have cash but at least I have you), paint a nice piece of art (emphasis on nice), or exercise your vocal cords for the love of your life. Whatever you choose, ensure you're sharing your love in cash too using your ALAT app—because "send your account number" is a love language!

Then, of course, once you've let the inspiration flow into creative manifestations on social media, make sure to use the hashtag #LovelikeALAT. All you have to do now is sit back and wait for the winners to be announced on the 14th of February, the day of love itself.

Plus, even if you don’t win outright, ALAT will still give customers who participate in the upcoming daily challenges cash rewards!

What's more? You don't have to end your Valentine's Day celebration on social media (Because I love you, I love you,no be for mouth!). Random acts of kindness appear to be the social media trend this season, you can also show your love to those around you.

You can give that single mother who hasn't had much, that tired Nigerian walking down the street, or even your undergraduate sibling who is always broke. Take a cue from the Untouchable comedy and make sure you have your camera and mic ready!

Get ready for a fun-packed, love-charged atmosphere this Valentine’s Season with ALAT.

