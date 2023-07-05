ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

'How a church stole the best lover I have ever had' - Nigerian man

Temi Iwalaiye

Jide tells us how a church ruined his relationship with the love of his life.

How a church stole my lover [Shuttershock]
How a church stole my lover [Shuttershock]

Recommended articles

"We studied the Bible together some mornings when she stayed over, but she was a church floater when I first met her, attending different places to sort of get inspired or motivated but not really committed. I went with her to most of them, but none had her hypnotised like the church she started attending in 2021.

She had always said no penetrative sex, but we could do everything else. We didn't want to break her virginity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nike was a very passionate lover. We would scour the internet, searching for different kissing styles, so we could give each other the best possible kiss. She gave me the best head I have ever had in my life. She loved it when I ate her out, both pussy and booty eating.

We loved kinky stuff as well. I tied her up a lot of times with cuffs, chains, and whips; she was there for the taking, but I didn't take advantage, and she loved me for it. We had it all, but my cock never saw the inside of her vaginal walls.

There were times I wanted penetrative sex but refrained myself, and she would later confess to me that she wanted it too, but she was grateful I didn't try it.

We really did love each other, but we had a dry spell for a year when another situationship turned into a relationship. Then we picked up again in 2020 when I first broke up with my girlfriend.

There was still some distance, and I got distracted, but by 2021, the distraction and my girlfriend were gone gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nike and I vowed it would just be the two of us. I was the truest I had ever been, but Jesus would not let me see the road.

That's when her intense churchgoing began, and the woman who called me every two hours to remind me how much she loved me would go days without picking up my calls.

So she was trying to avoid sexual scenarios and feeling guilty about her lust for me. It felt so bad. "Hello! I am your lover. You are supposed to feel lust when you see me."

Our makeout sessions were intense [adobestock]
Our makeout sessions were intense [adobestock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

I was a welcome guest at her family's house. We made out a lot in her room with her mom in the next room, and her mom and brothers loved me. We knew we wanted to end up together, so it wasn't a question of whether this guy's intention for this church sister was pure, but it wasn’t the same when she had this profound "conversion".

I decided to japa and she warmed up to me a little when I was preparing to travel. Maybe it was the prospect of me going away, but it wasn't the same. Hiatus and guilt followed every time we made out, and it wasn't even my fault. I wasn't the one pushing; she said she couldn't help herself when we were alone. She would basically jump me.

We started doing outdoor meet-ups. Even then, we were very handsy. We had oral sex in the cinema's bathroom, and we made out at her office. Once we were close, we wanted to touch each other. We tried chaste kissing with disciplined hands, but we didn't survive it. She treated me as her "sin", not her lover.

When I travelled out of the country. I called her frequently, and I tried to make it work, but I got a one-week-in and two-month-off dating experience, so that ended. I told her this wasn't my idea of a relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

I have visited Nigeria twice now. I saw her the first time, and there was nothing there. I would be happier if she was dating someone sef. A church boy or daddy, but I don't think I would ever forgive that church for taking her away from me and I don't want to be with someone controlled by a church and her pastor."

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Penis enlargement: 5 safe and unsafe ways to have a longer penis

Penis enlargement: 5 safe and unsafe ways to have a longer penis

Here's proof that the semovita we consume is plastic free

Here's proof that the semovita we consume is plastic free

'How a church stole the best lover I have ever had' - Nigerian man

'How a church stole the best lover I have ever had' - Nigerian man

4 best ways to reduce the side effects of birth control pills

4 best ways to reduce the side effects of birth control pills

5 foods runners should avoid

5 foods runners should avoid

The five stages of grief before a broken heart heals

The five stages of grief before a broken heart heals

How to differentiate a body wash from a moisturising lotion

How to differentiate a body wash from a moisturising lotion

5 old Nigerian traditions that are still practised today

5 old Nigerian traditions that are still practised today

Lagos Continental wins 2 prestigious industry awards for 2023

Lagos Continental wins 2 prestigious industry awards for 2023

Nigerian woman collapses during Guinness World Record attempt for longest full-body massage

Nigerian woman collapses during Guinness World Record attempt for longest full-body massage

Who wore it best? Diane Russet and Akut Akech, Adekunle Gold and Marcus Rashford rock similar outfits

Who wore it best? Diane Russet and Akut Akech, Adekunle Gold and Marcus Rashford rock similar outfits

Top 7 deadly foods in the world that must be avoided

Top 7 deadly foods in the world that must be avoided

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Couple

Men, here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

Sometimes the problem is how you do it not what you do [Sundaynews]

5 sex positions that guarantee orgasms

5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance [Credit Pinterest]

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly