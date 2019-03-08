In long-term relationships, it’s important to have sex even if you’re not necessarily interested.

Maintenance sex shouldn’t be the only kind of sex you’re having, but it should absolutely be on the menu. It’s rare for two people to have matching sex drives. It happens occasionally, but to expect that your partner will always want the exact amount of sex as you do is not particularly practical. The partner with the higher libido must have realistic expectations, while the partner with the lower libido needs to do the same. Here's why maintenance sex is so important in happy marriages.

1. You won’t regret having it

Maintenance sex is designed to keep both partners content. When you’re in a long-term relationship or marriage, you won’t regret putting in the extra effort to have sex. If your partner really wants you and you just go for it, you’ll feel better afterward.

2. You need to show up for your partner

In relationships, you need to show up for your partner. Sometimes you need to show up for your partner and be engaged. If you need your partner to make you feel desired, he or she should be willing to do that for you. Sex is a principal part of happy relationships.

3. It breeds intimacy

Sex breeds intimacy. Orgasm release oxytocin, the feel-good bonding hormone in your body. Sex helps you feel closer to your partner. It is the most intimate physical act you and your partner can experience. Without it, it’s easy to lose sight of your connection.