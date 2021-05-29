Having a support system is great, and having trusted people to confide in is just amazing, too; but no matter how small your circle is, or how much you trust them, some details of your relationship need to remain between you and just your partner.

Here are three reasons why:

1. It strengthens the bond in your relationship

By hoarding the most private information and details of your marriage, you become obliged to [try to] work out differences without external assistance or influence.

Doing this helps you understand each other better, and brings you closer.

Being able to move away from the rough patches of your relationship on your own is great for your relationship because you are reaching decisions based on your personal understanding of your relationship, not from someone else's perspective of what is right for you or not.

This is the best way to be in a relationship, except when it becomes unreasonable to not seek assistance from trusted sources.

2. Shuts out bad advice

By keeping the essence of your relationship out of circulation, you actually leave no room for people to pass judgement and give unsolicited advice on how things should be between you and your partner.

3. Pressure is reduced

If you are keeping your relationship between just you and your partner, you are not getting external, irrelevant advice on where you and your partner should be, and what you should be doing as a couple.

This reduces the pressure and you can both move the relationship at a pace that suits both partners.

If details of your relationship is being kept on a really low key, you are in good company on the right path.