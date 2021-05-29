RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

video Here's the good thing about keeping your relationship private

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Although your relationship should not be a secret, its most important details need to remain between only you and your partner.

Recommended articles

Having a support system is great, and having trusted people to confide in is just amazing, too; but no matter how small your circle is, or how much you trust them, some details of your relationship need to remain between you and just your partner.

Here are three reasons why:

By hoarding the most private information and details of your marriage, you become obliged to [try to] work out differences without external assistance or influence.

Doing this helps you understand each other better, and brings you closer.

Being able to move away from the rough patches of your relationship on your own is great for your relationship because you are reaching decisions based on your personal understanding of your relationship, not from someone else's perspective of what is right for you or not.

This is the best way to be in a relationship, except when it becomes unreasonable to not seek assistance from trusted sources.

Private relationships allow partners to grow stronger together. [Credit: Parents Magazine]
Private relationships allow partners to grow stronger together. [Credit: Parents Magazine] Men love to be chased, too. They love to be the object of desire. [Credit: Parents Magazine] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: What's the difference between a private and secret relationship?

By keeping the essence of your relationship out of circulation, you actually leave no room for people to pass judgement and give unsolicited advice on how things should be between you and your partner.

You can both move the relationship at a pace that suits both partners. [Credit Pinterest]
You can both move the relationship at a pace that suits both partners. [Credit Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

If you are keeping your relationship between just you and your partner, you are not getting external, irrelevant advice on where you and your partner should be, and what you should be doing as a couple.

This reduces the pressure and you can both move the relationship at a pace that suits both partners.

If details of your relationship is being kept on a really low key, you are in good company on the right path.

Please don't stop.

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regina Daniels' brother clears air over mother's rumoured marriage to a younger lover

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

Senator Remi Tinubu stands against scrapping 1999 constitution

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Male menopause: Here’s everything you need to know about andropause

Pulse List: 10 Nigerian celebrities who secretly got married

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

7 things to know about new Chief of Army Staff Farouk Yahaya