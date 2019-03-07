Getting or giving a massage is an excellent way to get in the mood for getting busy. Many of our muscles and nerve endings are engaged when we receive a massage.

When it comes to how to massage a man, there are plenty of ways you can really get in there and remove those knots. If you're looking to unlock your partner's inner sex beast and get them ready for sex, you might want to learn how to give a wonderful massage. Here's to give a sensual massage.

1. Getting the right stuff

When it comes to giving a good massage, you want to have the right tools. It's like role play, only you're a massage therapist in this game. You choose what works for you. Keep in mind whether you or your partner has any allergies or sensitive skin. We love a light eucalyptus or lavender oil. The closer you can get to organic and pure oils, the better. You can also try an unscented massage oil such as pure vitamin E oil.

2. Start slowly

You don't want to rush through the massage. This can both tire you out and become stressful. Take your time. Have your partner lie on his or her stomach first and use light, even pressure. You can always increase the pressure as you go.

3. Concentrate on the shoulders

Most people carry their tension in the shoulders, so you have total permission to start here and stay for a while. Think of when you're stretching, the shoulders are always a hard group of muscles to relax.

4. Get creative

You can also try this tried-and-true massage therapist trick: Get your arms in on the mix. The inside of your forearms makes great massage tools. You can lean into them for an extra push. This is a great way to unlock tension.

5. Give attention to the neck area

While your partner is on his or her back, concentrate on the neck with your thumb and forefingers, running them up and down. Ask them if something you're doing feels particularly good. Consistency can help alleviate stored tension in the muscles. You just want to check in an make sure everything feels comfortable.

