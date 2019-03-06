A long-distance marriage takes commitment to make it work. You’re married and that’s already a solemn commitment but if you can’t handle some distance, that’s not a great sign.

If you love your partner with your whole heart and want to make the marriage work, below are things to do to achieve it.

1. Devoting time for video calls

Devoting quality time to your partner is extremely important. Not just a quick chat, but at least an hour of meaningful conversation. We’re not expecting a constant stream of deep conversations for three hours every day but make a special effort.

When you’re watching a show before bed call your partner or just hang out on Skype together. It will make the world of difference to your level of connection and intimacy.

2. Having video sex works too

Sure, if you’ve never had video sex before it can be a little uncomfortable. You weren’t born great in bed so you’re not going to magically know how to get it on via video either. It takes practice and a willingness to learn.

Some of that learning may come with laughing at yourself because sex is weird and it’s OK to laugh. Start by keeping it simple - grab a vibrator and masturbate on video together.

3. Also, establish a genuine time frame

There are a thousand reasons why your relationship might be long distance but you are capable of dealing with them all as long as you set a time frame. Make a commitment not only to your relationship but to deciding who is going to move and when.

Having an open-ended time frame on your long-distance relationship simply doesn’t work because it leaves room for fights, discomfort and worse still, uncertainty.