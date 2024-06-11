ADVERTISEMENT
Are you her main man or side piece? Here are 5 ways to know

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Modern relationships can be tricky, especially when you're unsure of your partner's true intentions.

Here are 5 ways to know if you are the main man or not
If you're feeling uncertain about your place in her life, here are five key signs that might indicate whether you're her main man or just a side piece.

She never asks for financial assistance, even though you know she isn't financially stable. Alternatively, she might be living above her means, but the help didn't come from you or her family.

When someone is in a committed relationship, they typically rely on their partner for support, whether emotional, financial, or practical.

If she never turns to you for help, it could mean she's getting her needs met elsewhere. This independence can sometimes signal that you're not her primary partner.

She doesn't seem to care about your personal progress, job performance, or any significant events in your life. A genuine partner takes an interest in your well-being and celebrates your successes.

If she shows indifference to your achievements or struggles, it might indicate that her emotional investment lies elsewhere.

While mood swings are normal, you notice that she experiences them more frequently than usual, often without clear reasons. Frequent and unpredictable mood swings can be a sign of emotional turmoil or divided loyalties.

If her moods seem erratic and you can't pinpoint a cause, it might be worth considering whether she's managing multiple relationships, causing her to be more stressed or conflicted.

Mood swings
She has a pattern of breaking up with you, only to reconcile shortly after. This on-again, off-again cycle can indicate uncertainty or a lack of commitment on her part.

It might also suggest that she's using these breaks to explore other relationships, returning to you when those don't pan out as expected.

She frequently disrespects you, whether in private or in public. Disrespect in a relationship is a serious issue and can manifest in many ways, from belittling comments to outright contempt.

If she constantly disrespects you, it could be a sign that she doesn't see you as her primary partner or doesn't value the relationship.

She disrespects you
If you notice one or more of these signs in your relationship, it's crucial to address your concerns directly and honestly.

Open communication can help clarify her intentions and allow you to make informed decisions about your future together. You deserve a relationship where you feel valued, respected, and prioritised.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

