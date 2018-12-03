Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Here are 3 worst things you can ever call your partner

Here are 3 worst names you can ever call your partner

There's only one simple advice here: don't do it!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

In a many happy relationships, partners are usually free to joke freely, fool around with each other, poke fun at each other and of course, call each other names, all in good humour.

What’s the point of being in a relationship when you can’t even call each other names, right? It is not unheard of for people to express worry at the possibility of dating someone who can’t take a joke and is so stuck up. And truly, it is a valid worry to have.

 

However, there is a limit to humour. So, whether in a light hearted manner or in franker circumstances, these are three names you should never call your partner – and yeah, being angry is not even an excuse.

1. Fat

If you call your woman this, you would be creating for yourself an issue that is totally avoidable. She may forgive you but the concern may never leave her. The body worry will always be there long after you have apologized and told her that you only said it in a moment of craziness.

She may never stop wondering if you really find her sexy and she may also never stop being insecure about her body.

ALSO READ: Why are you rushing to get married?

2. Worthless

Calling your partner this will call to question their importance in your life. All the good they have ever done… everything gets called to question and it will hurt really badly.

They may forgive. But will they forget?

It will be hard to explain to your boo that calling her useless with a nasty tone was a joke, too. (Giphy)

 

3. Ugly

This one is flat out wrong. Don’t do it. No anger, no disagreement, or quarrel should make you do this. It’s so wrong.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a senior reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet
2 Relationship Top 5 free dating sites in Nigeria for single peoplebullet
3 Love Tips 5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves youbullet

Related Articles

Babes! Here are 5 ways you create relationship problems for yourself
Priyanka Chopra: Indian actress marries Nick Jonas in super wedding!
Relationship Talk With Bukky: He no longer shows interest in me; please help!
5 important relationship lessons you can learn from a bad breakup
This unconventional wedding invite is just so amazing! [Photo]
Social Media: Do you use it rightly in your relationship? Here's how to know!
Awkward but necessary conversations to have before going on a date with anyone
Relationship Talk With Bukky: What to do when your girl gives green light to another guy
Wedding Moment: Watch this groom strip to entertain bride, guests at his wedding reception
Ladies! Here is how to know you are moving too fast with a new guy

Relationships & Weddings

5 ways to recognise a babe in her savage phase aka hoe phase.
Babes! Here are 5 ways you create relationship problems for yourself
Have you given it enough thought before saying 'I do'?
Why are you rushing to get married?
Indian actress, Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are married!
Priyanka Chopra: Indian actress marries Nick Jonas in super wedding!
What would you say to that ex if you could write him a letter
Relationship Talk With Bukky: He no longer shows interest in me; please help!
X
Advertisement